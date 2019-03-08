CRICKET: March Town prepare for star-studded T20 day following successful sports festival

March Town Cricket Club held a successful three-day sports festival between July 30-August 1, with many youngsters attending as they learned and developed different sporting skills, including cricket. Mayor of March, Cllr Rob Skoulding, was also in attendance to present various individual prizes. Picture: LES MILLS Archant

March Town Cricket Club will be welcoming a star-studded list of players at their annual family fun day later this month.

Preparations are underway as three teams collide for the right to become Twenty20 (T20) winners.

The teams being fielded are 'The Bears', 'The Young Crows' and 'The Legends', whereby former club captain Chris Ringham is expected to captain a legends outfit consisting of league champions from March's 2005 and 2007 campaigns.

Aussie all-rounder Steve Seymour will be attending, with former opening batsman Andy Mills coming in from Australia to take part.

There will also be a chance for young cricketers to showcase their skills in an 'All Stars' pair competition, with parents also given the chance to participate.

Each team will have their own star performers and selections will be announced nearer the time.

There will also be barbecue food throughout the day and a gin festival, plus a bouncy castle for youngsters to enjoy.

The event takes place at the club's Avenue home on Burrowmoor Road on Sunday, August 25.

FULL SCHEDULE:

10.30am All Stars pairs competition

12pm: First T20 match between "The Bears" (March Rugby Club) vs "The Young Crows" (March Under-19s)

2.45pm: Junior Section Presentation of trophies

3pm: All Stars Cricket session.

4pm: Second T20 between the Winners of Match 1 and "The Legends"

6.30pm: Social Evening in the pavilion.

The club also held a three-day sports festival between July 30 and August 1 where coaches offered children aged five to 11-years-old the chance to learn and practice numerous sporting skills.

Mayor of March, Cllr Rob Skoulding, was in attendance to present various individual prizes at the end of the event.

Pat Ringham, club president, said: "We've had T20 matches before and a three-day sports festival for the children for several years, but this is probably a first bringing the whole family together for a day's cricket.

"Let's hope the sun shines and we get support from everyone to make this an annual event."