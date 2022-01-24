Gallery
Last gasp equaliser saves March Town blushes on derby day
- Credit: Spencer Holl
Substitute Sam Green’s last gasp equaliser saved March Town’s blushes in what turned out to be a thrilling derby battle with Ely City.
Green struck in stoppage time to earn the Hares a 2-2 draw at the GER on Saturday, having gone behind twice in the match.
Having taken a 49th minute lead through Ryan Gibbs, Ely were pegged back after Craig Gillies poked home seven minutes later.
Gillies then saw a penalty saved as the Robins regained the lead thanks to Tom Williams, only for March to level late on.
“In the end, maybe a draw was a fair result,” Guy Habbin, March’s assistant boss, said.
“I felt we were not controlling the game like other times at home, but after we missed the penalty, Ely started to get on top and we lost our shape.”
Green, who came on after 65 minutes, saw a prior goal ruled out for offside but made amends to strike past an outstretched goalkeeper Harry Reynolds.
It was not the typical March display at home of recent weeks, but Habbin feels the team can be pleased with how they managed to salvage a result.
“After Sam’s first goal was chalked off, we were fortunate to get another bite at the apple,” he said.
“Earlier in the season, we were too easy to play against as games get stretched, but we gambled and managed to create that last chance.
“I think that was a big plus for the team as we’ve tried to find another way to scoring a goal.”
That result extended March’s unbeaten run in the Eastern Counties Premier Division (ECL) to nine games.
Habbin predicts different challenges to come in his side’s upcoming games at Newmarket Town in a Cambs Invitation Cup second round tie on Tuesday, 7.45pm, followed by a league clash at Swaffham Town this Saturday, 3pm.
“We have a good attitude, camaraderie and understand when to work as well,” he added.
“It’s important we approach the games in the right way, keep trying to do the right things and hopefully get some luck when we need it.”
*Whittlesey Athletic marked their first game since December 11 last year with a 4-2 win at Peterborough North End in ECL First Division North.
Jack Carter scored twice, while Harry Jenkins and Lewis Cook netted against North End on Friday night, who were reduced to 10 men in the first half.
Whittlesey player-boss Ricky Hailstone said: “I don’t think the red card changed the game.
“We were going to pick them off at the right time and took momentum out of what they tried to do.”
In the same division, FC Parson Drove drew 1-1 at Diss Town while Wisbech St Mary lost 4-1 to Debenham LC.
On January 29, Whittlesey host Harleston Town, Drove entertain Leiston Reserves and Saints go to Great Yarmouth Town.
March Town: Charlie Congreve; Sam Garner, Adam Brumby, Dean Miller, Danny Emmington (C), Tarren Moxon (sub Sam Green), Josh Burrows (sub Lewis Gibson), Eoin McQuaid, Jack Friend, Craig Gillies, Ben Matthews (sub Jack Frohawk).
Cautions: March Town - Moxon, Miller.
Man of the match: Sam Garner.
Referee: Mr Matthew Whitworth.
Attendance: 271