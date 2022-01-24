Gallery

Guy Habbin was impressed with how March Town found another way to earn a point against Ely City in their derby day draw. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Substitute Sam Green’s last gasp equaliser saved March Town’s blushes in what turned out to be a thrilling derby battle with Ely City.

Green struck in stoppage time to earn the Hares a 2-2 draw at the GER on Saturday, having gone behind twice in the match.

Having taken a 49th minute lead through Ryan Gibbs, Ely were pegged back after Craig Gillies poked home seven minutes later.

Gillies then saw a penalty saved as the Robins regained the lead thanks to Tom Williams, only for March to level late on.

“In the end, maybe a draw was a fair result,” Guy Habbin, March’s assistant boss, said.

“I felt we were not controlling the game like other times at home, but after we missed the penalty, Ely started to get on top and we lost our shape.”

March close! Garner crosses towards the near post, it deflects onto the post as Gillies then hits the rebound onto the same post. Fine margins. 45’+1 #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

Green, who came on after 65 minutes, saw a prior goal ruled out for offside but made amends to strike past an outstretched goalkeeper Harry Reynolds.

It was not the typical March display at home of recent weeks, but Habbin feels the team can be pleased with how they managed to salvage a result.

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 1-1 @ElyCityFC: Garner outwits his defender and fires into the near post where he finds the run of Craig Gillies to poke past Reynolds and into the net. All square at the GER. 56’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

Saved by Reynolds! The ‘keeper dives the wrong way as the ball is stopped with his trailing leg. Gillies opted to go straight down the middle. Drama! 70’ #hares #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

“After Sam’s first goal was chalked off, we were fortunate to get another bite at the apple,” he said.

“Earlier in the season, we were too easy to play against as games get stretched, but we gambled and managed to create that last chance.

“I think that was a big plus for the team as we’ve tried to find another way to scoring a goal.”

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 2-2 @ElyCityFC: Green does get his goal! He starts off the move in midfield, he receives the ball back and his sliding effort finds the bottom corner. Late drama here! 90’+3 #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

FT: @MarchTownFC 2-2 @ElyCityFC: After a tense first half, both teams got into their groove following the break. Ely’s winless run continues courtesy of a late equaliser from a March team that missed the chance lead themselves. A derby packed with drama. #hares #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

That result extended March’s unbeaten run in the Eastern Counties Premier Division (ECL) to nine games.

Habbin predicts different challenges to come in his side’s upcoming games at Newmarket Town in a Cambs Invitation Cup second round tie on Tuesday, 7.45pm, followed by a league clash at Swaffham Town this Saturday, 3pm.

“We have a good attitude, camaraderie and understand when to work as well,” he added.

“It’s important we approach the games in the right way, keep trying to do the right things and hopefully get some luck when we need it.”

Action from Peterborough North End vs Whittlesey Athletic. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Action from Peterborough North End vs Whittlesey Athletic. - Credit: Spencer Holl

*Whittlesey Athletic marked their first game since December 11 last year with a 4-2 win at Peterborough North End in ECL First Division North.

Jack Carter scored twice, while Harry Jenkins and Lewis Cook netted against North End on Friday night, who were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Action from Peterborough North End vs Whittlesey Athletic. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Action from Peterborough North End vs Whittlesey Athletic. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Whittlesey player-boss Ricky Hailstone said: “I don’t think the red card changed the game.

“We were going to pick them off at the right time and took momentum out of what they tried to do.”

Jack Carter scores for Whittlesey Athletic at Peterborough North End. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Whittlesey Athletic celebrate in their league win at Peterborough North End. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Action from Peterborough North End vs Whittlesey Athletic. - Credit: Spencer Holl

In the same division, FC Parson Drove drew 1-1 at Diss Town while Wisbech St Mary lost 4-1 to Debenham LC.

On January 29, Whittlesey host Harleston Town, Drove entertain Leiston Reserves and Saints go to Great Yarmouth Town.

March Town: Charlie Congreve; Sam Garner, Adam Brumby, Dean Miller, Danny Emmington (C), Tarren Moxon (sub Sam Green), Josh Burrows (sub Lewis Gibson), Eoin McQuaid, Jack Friend, Craig Gillies, Ben Matthews (sub Jack Frohawk).

Cautions: March Town - Moxon, Miller.

Man of the match: Sam Garner.

Referee: Mr Matthew Whitworth.

Attendance: 271