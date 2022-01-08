March Town boss Ash Taylor says his team have not cracked the step five challenge despite extending their unbeaten run to seven games and earning a top seven spot. - Credit: Spencer Holl

March Town manager Ash Taylor believes the step five challenge has not been cracked despite guiding his team to a sixth league win in their last seven games.

A frustrating first half was soon forgotten about for the Hares as a strong reply ensured a 2-0 triumph over Haverhill Rovers in the Eastern Counties Premier Division (ECL) at the GER today.

Craig Gillies’ 65th minute penalty and Eoin McQuaid’s strike 11 minutes from time consolidated a dominant display from March against a stubborn Rovers side.

“I thought we didn’t create many chances in the first 20 minutes,” said Taylor.

Jack Friend and Craig Gillies link up for March in and around the Haverhill penalty box. Gillies then latches onto the pass but drags his effort wide of the far corner. Seemed like Kimber had it covered. 20’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 8, 2022

And it’s Friend whose confidence oozes from his left boot as he takes on the strike first time from distance. Drifts wide of the target, but quick thinking from the #hares top scorer. 40’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 8, 2022

“But towards the back end of the first half, we had two or three where we could have scored and their ‘keeper made some saves.

“We got an idea of what we could do to hurt them. What we said at half-time came into play in the second half, and it could have been three or four.”

It was not for trying that March failed to find an opening in the first half having enjoyed much of the chances.

Gillies goes close! Green plays the strike in, cuts inside onto his left but only denied by a goal-line clearance. Then McQuaid strikes the rebound, but it deflects off Burrows and out for a goal kick. 60’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 8, 2022

But Gillies, who spurned a couple of efforts before the break, scored after Josh Hughes was adjudged to have handled.

McQuaid then settled the result with a curling effort for March, who returned to action for the first time in three weeks.

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 1-0 @HaverhillRovers: Gillies with the penalty, Gillies with the goal as Kimber steps the wrong way. Those supporters behind that goal at the Scaffold End go crazy! 65’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 8, 2022

“I thought we showed a confident performance,” Taylor said.

“We started moving the ball better in midfield, the passing was crisper, we got our heads up early and went forward quicker.

“In the last nine games, if the league started then, I think we’d be a top two team at the minute, so we want to try and maintain that standard.”

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 2-0 @HaverhillRovers: McQuaid has had a few shots this game and finally, one has gone in! Gillies sets the midfielder up on the edge of the penalty box and McQuaid curls into the corner. 79’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 8, 2022

March are now in a top seven spot after stretching their unbeaten run to seven matches in the league.

They travel to a Hadleigh United side (next Saturday, 3pm) who beat the Hares on the opening day of the campaign, which Taylor knows will not be easy.

March in behind the Rovers defence with Garner. His drilled cross is kicked away by Kimber, only to Friend who drives a shot over from a tight angle. 90’+1 #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 8, 2022

FT: @MarchTownFC 2-0 @HaverhillRovers: A fine second half response from the hosts has spurred them onto a seventh straight game unbeaten. Gillies and McQuaid with the goals, against a Rovers team who stood strong until the #hares surge began. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 8, 2022

“We don’t think we’ve cracked it; we know every game’s a challenge,” he added.

“We made a few changes and it took me a while to understand everyone, but I think we’ve now got a very good balance in the team.

“It’s down to us having consistency, but whether we can we maintain that is the key.”

*In the ECL First Division North, FC Parson Drove drew 1-1 with Norwich CBS while Whittlesey Athletic’s game with UEA was postponed.

On January 15, Drove go to Peterborough North End while Athletic are without a fixture.

March Town: Charlie Congreve; Sam Garner, Adam Brumby, Dean Miller, Danny Emmington (C), Sam Green (sub Tarren Moxon, 80'), Josh Burrows, Eoin McQuaid (sub Ben Matthews, 83'), Jack Friend, Craig Gillies, Lewis Gibson (sub Jack Frohawk, 76').

Unused sub: Scott Callaghan.

Cautions: March Town - none.

Man of the match: Sam Green.

Referee: Mr Fanran Meng.

Attendance: 222.