March left bouncing as long-awaited return marked with dominant show
- Credit: Spencer Holl
March Town manager Ash Taylor believes the step five challenge has not been cracked despite guiding his team to a sixth league win in their last seven games.
A frustrating first half was soon forgotten about for the Hares as a strong reply ensured a 2-0 triumph over Haverhill Rovers in the Eastern Counties Premier Division (ECL) at the GER today.
Craig Gillies’ 65th minute penalty and Eoin McQuaid’s strike 11 minutes from time consolidated a dominant display from March against a stubborn Rovers side.
“I thought we didn’t create many chances in the first 20 minutes,” said Taylor.
“But towards the back end of the first half, we had two or three where we could have scored and their ‘keeper made some saves.
“We got an idea of what we could do to hurt them. What we said at half-time came into play in the second half, and it could have been three or four.”
It was not for trying that March failed to find an opening in the first half having enjoyed much of the chances.
Most Read
- 1 Ram raid 'soul-destroying' says Nisa manager
- 2 Police believe two ram raids in three hours are linked
- 3 Couple's bid to build 'incongruous' house overturned
- 4 ‘One of the worst cases I’ve ever seen’ - detective on Teddie Mitchell murder
- 5 Ram raiders smash their way into Nisa
- 6 Over £1,700 raised for young son of teen who died in crash
- 7 Town council sets up HQ to aid search for missing Downham Market man
- 8 Pensioner found in London four days after going missing in Norfolk
- 9 Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash
- 10 New safety system bids to 'prevent crime' at railway crossing
But Gillies, who spurned a couple of efforts before the break, scored after Josh Hughes was adjudged to have handled.
McQuaid then settled the result with a curling effort for March, who returned to action for the first time in three weeks.
“I thought we showed a confident performance,” Taylor said.
“We started moving the ball better in midfield, the passing was crisper, we got our heads up early and went forward quicker.
“In the last nine games, if the league started then, I think we’d be a top two team at the minute, so we want to try and maintain that standard.”
March are now in a top seven spot after stretching their unbeaten run to seven matches in the league.
They travel to a Hadleigh United side (next Saturday, 3pm) who beat the Hares on the opening day of the campaign, which Taylor knows will not be easy.
“We don’t think we’ve cracked it; we know every game’s a challenge,” he added.
“We made a few changes and it took me a while to understand everyone, but I think we’ve now got a very good balance in the team.
“It’s down to us having consistency, but whether we can we maintain that is the key.”
*In the ECL First Division North, FC Parson Drove drew 1-1 with Norwich CBS while Whittlesey Athletic’s game with UEA was postponed.
On January 15, Drove go to Peterborough North End while Athletic are without a fixture.
March Town: Charlie Congreve; Sam Garner, Adam Brumby, Dean Miller, Danny Emmington (C), Sam Green (sub Tarren Moxon, 80'), Josh Burrows, Eoin McQuaid (sub Ben Matthews, 83'), Jack Friend, Craig Gillies, Lewis Gibson (sub Jack Frohawk, 76').
Unused sub: Scott Callaghan.
Cautions: March Town - none.
Man of the match: Sam Green.
Referee: Mr Fanran Meng.
Attendance: 222.