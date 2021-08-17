News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
March Town sack boss Arran Duke

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:23 PM August 17, 2021    Updated: 11:27 PM August 17, 2021
Former March Town boss Arran Duke

March Town have sacked Arran Duke after five straight defeats in all competitions this season. - Credit: Ian Carter

March Town have tonight parted company with boss Arran Duke.

The news comes after the Hares were beaten 2-1 at home by Mildenhall Town in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division on Tuesday night, their fourth league defeat in as many games.

Duke's assistant, Mark Warren, has also left the club.

Duke denied that he was feeling any pressure after their latest defeat and said he had not been told about whether he could lose his status as first team manager before tonight's game.

March Town FC said they will release more details in due course.

Duke guided March to the Premier Division from the First Division North last season for the first time since 1997 after arriving at the GER in 2019 as assistant boss to Brett Whaley.

March have lost all five games in all competitions and currently sit third from bottom in the league on goal difference.

