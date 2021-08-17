Breaking
March Town sack boss Arran Duke
- Credit: Ian Carter
March Town have tonight parted company with boss Arran Duke.
The news comes after the Hares were beaten 2-1 at home by Mildenhall Town in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division on Tuesday night, their fourth league defeat in as many games.
Duke's assistant, Mark Warren, has also left the club.
Duke denied that he was feeling any pressure after their latest defeat and said he had not been told about whether he could lose his status as first team manager before tonight's game.
March Town FC said they will release more details in due course.
You may also want to watch:
Duke guided March to the Premier Division from the First Division North last season for the first time since 1997 after arriving at the GER in 2019 as assistant boss to Brett Whaley.
March have lost all five games in all competitions and currently sit third from bottom in the league on goal difference.
Most Read
- 1 Ex-horse riding champion shares words of wisdom ahead of Paralympics
- 2 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
- 3 Maintenance man unable to work after £500 tools theft
- 4 ‘I never expected to be dealing with 8 to 10 people dying in a shift’
- 5 Hospital visiting restrictions back in place after rise in Covid cases
- 6 ‘You must not want a job not to have one’ says Job Centre boss
- 7 Eight of the best afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire
- 8 March Town sack boss Arran Duke
- 9 Court obliges speeding MP who pleaded 'ban me'
- 10 Pupils' creative artwork will aid in loan sharks fight