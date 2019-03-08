CRICKET: Skipper Phillips fearless as March Town claim derby bragging rights

Action from Wisbech vs March on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town skipper Tyler Phillips believes his team should not be taken lightly after clinching the local bragging rights in Cambs & Hunts Whitings League Division One.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Wisbech vs March on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Action from Wisbech vs March on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Phillips' men earned a narrow six-run victory over rivals Wisbech on Saturday, beating their neighbours at Harecroft Road for the first time in six years.

This latest win saw the visitors total 243-9, with a fourth wicket stand of 80 runs sowing the seeds of recovery from an early 66-3 position.

"Last year, we played Wisbech twice and should have beaten them twice, but ended up on the wrong side," Phillips said.

"We were struggling; they were 150-2 with (Josh) Bowers and (James) Williams going great guns.

Action from Wisbech vs March on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Action from Wisbech vs March on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"All of a sudden, they got to seven an over, hit a couple in the air, we took the catches and it was game over.

"We believe in ourselves.

"I always say to them that we can go anywhere."

You may also want to watch:

Ben Pyle knocked a composed innings of 74 for March, with Shardul Brahmbhatt hitting an aggressive 55 from 66 deliveries.

Despite county wicketkeeper Josh Bowers leading the charge for Wisbech at 198-3 after tea, Pyle struck twice with his off-spinners and with captain Phillips throwing down the stumps to dismiss his counterpart Gary Freear, the match suddenly turned on its head.

Brahmbhatt returned for his second spell to post 3-41 figures and Saranga Rajaguru (2-52) bowled the final over as Wisbech required 15 runs to win.

March now prepare to host third-placed Histon at The Avenue this Saturday (12.30pm), who have claimed three successive wins.

Action from Wisbech vs March on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Action from Wisbech vs March on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"I think this weekend is going to probably be the toughest test we've had," Phillips added.

"They've got a very good overseas (player) and they're in good form.

"Everyone writes March off; everyone thinks we're this nasty team with a bad reputation.

"I don't think we are and I think people are starting to find out we're actually a lot better than what people think we are."

March 4ths succumbed to a 99-run defeat to Wisbech 4ths in CCA Junior Division Four North, Harry Gowler recording an impressive 3-12 with the ball.