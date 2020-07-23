March Town CC start season with good win
PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 July 2020
March Town made a winning start to the delayed 2020 season against Cambridge seconds at Caldecote.
Cambridge batted first in the Whiting’s League Division One contest and made 198-8 from their 40 overs.
They had good contributions from Sacha Abbassi (61), Theodore Aubrey (34) and Felix Serby (30), while new club captain Andrew Wright shone brightest with the ball for March as he finished with figures of 3-46.
Shardul Brahmbhatt (2-27) and Sam Clarke (2-44) gave their skipper good support, before March went on to claim a five-wicket victory with 4.4 overs remaining.
Andrew George hit a six and eight fours in his unbeaten 61 to lead the way, while Brahmbhatt completed a good all-round performance with 29.
Curtis Oldroyd (26) and Nathan Oliver (23) also chipped in with useful runs for March, who host St Ives Town & Warboys on Saturday (12.30pm).
The thirds lost to Wimblington firsts in their friendly after posting 205-6 in 40 overs.
Shae Pooley retired out on 50, with Barrie Carter (46), Scott Welcher (32) and James Harradine (25) also making good starts.
But Wimblington secured a four-wicket win with 5.4 overs to spare, thanks largely to 74 from Conner Porter.
Steven Coe (2-37) and Sam Mason (2-49) nabbed braces for March.
