Positive feeling in abundance at March Town after rampant display
- Credit: Ian Carter
March Town interim boss Ashley Taylor is aiming to keep hold of that positive feeling amongst the squad after securing impressive back-to-back wins.
After beating Whitton United 2-0 at the GER on Saturday, the Hares backed that up with a 6-0 thrashing of Swaffham Town on Tuesday night.
Those triumphs lifted March into 13th in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division, having previously gone seven games in all competitions without a win.
“We didn’t play to our best against Swaffham, but we got a goal and that gave us more confidence,” Taylor said.
“I thought the second half was a lot better, but I still think we had another gear or two to go.
“I felt confident before the game that we could win as we already had that good feeling and felt that feeling with the fans.”
First-half goals from debutant Jamie Alsop, Lewis Gibson and Craig Gillies were followed by strikes by Jack Saunders, Danny Emmington and Jack Friend against Swaffham.
It was a game March were perhaps expected to win against a side who have scored just two league goals and shipped 28 in seven fixtures.
“I said to them at half-time if we were playing a better team and switched off, they’d probably score,” said Taylor.
“It’s making sure regardless of the opposition, we do stay focused throughout the game.”
A pleasing point for Taylor was the return of defender Jamie Short and Tarren Moxon who came on as substitutes on Tuesday.
Brody Warren also featured in that game, while injured defenders Drew Barker and Dean Miller could both return next month.
It’s now two wins from four games as interim boss for Taylor ahead of an FA Vase first round qualifying tie at Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday, 3pm, before a trip to Haverhill Rovers next Wednesday.
“The big thing you need in this league if you’re going to compete is strength in depth, and it’s nice that’s coming back,” he said.
“I felt we played better over the last two games and I think there have been some slight improvements.
“Financially, (the FA Vase) is important for the club and we’ll go there with a strong squad and do our best to progress.
“I feel we’ve got a good group with good character that can react when things are not going quite well.”
March Town: Simon Dalton; Sam Garner, Jamie Alsop, Max Mattless (C) (sub Jamie Short), Danny Emmington, Jack Rawson (sub Tarren Moxon), Lewis Gibson, Josh Burrows, Craig Gillies, Jack Friend, Jack Saunders (sub Brody Warren).
Unused subs: Max Flintoft, Jack Frohawk.
Cautions: March Town - none.
Man of the match: Josh Burrows.
Referee: Mr Chris Darling.
Attendance: 195