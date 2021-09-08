News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Positive feeling in abundance at March Town after rampant display

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:37 AM September 8, 2021   
Josh Burrows in action for March Town

Josh Burrows put in a man of the match performance for March Town in their 6-0 victory over Swaffham Town at the GER. - Credit: Ian Carter

March Town interim boss Ashley Taylor is aiming to keep hold of that positive feeling amongst the squad after securing impressive back-to-back wins. 

After beating Whitton United 2-0 at the GER on Saturday, the Hares backed that up with a 6-0 thrashing of Swaffham Town on Tuesday night. 

Those triumphs lifted March into 13th in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division, having previously gone seven games in all competitions without a win. 

“We didn’t play to our best against Swaffham, but we got a goal and that gave us more confidence,” Taylor said.

 

“I thought the second half was a lot better, but I still think we had another gear or two to go.   

“I felt confident before the game that we could win as we already had that good feeling and felt that feeling with the fans.” 

First-half goals from debutant Jamie Alsop, Lewis Gibson and Craig Gillies were followed by strikes by Jack Saunders, Danny Emmington and Jack Friend against Swaffham. 

It was a game March were perhaps expected to win against a side who have scored just two league goals and shipped 28 in seven fixtures. 

Most Read

  1. 1 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Teenager ‘traumatised’ after being chased by knifeman
  3. 3 Inquest opens into death of engineer who died after crash
  1. 4 Moped riders flee scene of crash
  2. 5 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
  3. 6 Deadlock broken as £18.7m back in the pot to boost affordable housing
  4. 7 Margins tight on controversial new estate says housebuilder
  5. 8 Mum on 'unbearable' moment her daughter, 22, was killed by drink-driver
  6. 9 Big Bash bids to bring glimmer of hope to Whittlesey
  7. 10 11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

“I said to them at half-time if we were playing a better team and switched off, they’d probably score,” said Taylor. 

“It’s making sure regardless of the opposition, we do stay focused throughout the game.” 

A pleasing point for Taylor was the return of defender Jamie Short and Tarren Moxon who came on as substitutes on Tuesday. 

Brody Warren also featured in that game, while injured defenders Drew Barker and Dean Miller could both return next month. 

It’s now two wins from four games as interim boss for Taylor ahead of an FA Vase first round qualifying tie at Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday, 3pm, before a trip to Haverhill Rovers next Wednesday. 

“The big thing you need in this league if you’re going to compete is strength in depth, and it’s nice that’s coming back,” he said. 

“I felt we played better over the last two games and I think there have been some slight improvements. 

“Financially, (the FA Vase) is important for the club and we’ll go there with a strong squad and do our best to progress.   

“I feel we’ve got a good group with good character that can react when things are not going quite well.”   

March Town: Simon Dalton; Sam Garner, Jamie Alsop, Max Mattless (C) (sub Jamie Short), Danny Emmington, Jack Rawson (sub Tarren Moxon), Lewis Gibson, Josh Burrows, Craig Gillies, Jack Friend, Jack Saunders (sub Brody Warren).

Unused subs: Max Flintoft, Jack Frohawk.

Cautions: March Town - none.

Man of the match: Josh Burrows.

Referee: Mr Chris Darling.

Attendance: 195

Non-League Football
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police shortly after 1pm last Friday

Cambs Live

Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
FDC to pay for two Afghans to live here

Fenland District Council

Fenland to house two Afghans who worked for British armed forces 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed in both directions at the Guyhirn services and at the crossroads with Black Drove after a crash.

Cambs Live

A47 closed in both directions after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
More than half a million pounds will be invested in the Autumn Micro Asphalt Surface Treatment Programme

73 roads to be repaired this month in Cambridgeshire – is yours on the...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon