Published: 10:37 AM September 8, 2021

Josh Burrows put in a man of the match performance for March Town in their 6-0 victory over Swaffham Town at the GER. - Credit: Ian Carter

March Town interim boss Ashley Taylor is aiming to keep hold of that positive feeling amongst the squad after securing impressive back-to-back wins.

After beating Whitton United 2-0 at the GER on Saturday, the Hares backed that up with a 6-0 thrashing of Swaffham Town on Tuesday night.

Those triumphs lifted March into 13th in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division, having previously gone seven games in all competitions without a win.

“We didn’t play to our best against Swaffham, but we got a goal and that gave us more confidence,” Taylor said.

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 1-0 @Swaffham_TownFC: Jamie Alsop collects the ball as Jack Saunders finds him from a central position. The left-back looks like he intends to cross, and whips it over Smith, off a post and into the net. 9’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) September 7, 2021

“I thought the second half was a lot better, but I still think we had another gear or two to go.

“I felt confident before the game that we could win as we already had that good feeling and felt that feeling with the fans.”

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 2-0 @Swaffham_TownFC: Saunders and Friend link up, before the former sets up Gibson from around 20-25 yards out and whips it first time into the top corner past a helpless Smith. 34’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) September 7, 2021

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 4-0 @Swaffham_TownFC: Brilliant pass again from Burrows into the feet of Saunders I think. Confusion amongst the Swaffham defenders who fail to clear the danger, and Saunders takes advantage to smash into the net. 55’ #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) September 7, 2021

First-half goals from debutant Jamie Alsop, Lewis Gibson and Craig Gillies were followed by strikes by Jack Saunders, Danny Emmington and Jack Friend against Swaffham.

It was a game March were perhaps expected to win against a side who have scored just two league goals and shipped 28 in seven fixtures.

“I said to them at half-time if we were playing a better team and switched off, they’d probably score,” said Taylor.

“It’s making sure regardless of the opposition, we do stay focused throughout the game.”

FT: @MarchTownFC 6-0 @Swaffham_TownFC: Six of the best for Ash Taylor’s side as they continue the momentum sourced from the weekend. March never looked severely threatened, in a match they were able to showcase the quality they truly possess. #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) September 7, 2021

A pleasing point for Taylor was the return of defender Jamie Short and Tarren Moxon who came on as substitutes on Tuesday.

Brody Warren also featured in that game, while injured defenders Drew Barker and Dean Miller could both return next month.

It’s now two wins from four games as interim boss for Taylor ahead of an FA Vase first round qualifying tie at Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday, 3pm, before a trip to Haverhill Rovers next Wednesday.

“The big thing you need in this league if you’re going to compete is strength in depth, and it’s nice that’s coming back,” he said.

“I felt we played better over the last two games and I think there have been some slight improvements.

“Financially, (the FA Vase) is important for the club and we’ll go there with a strong squad and do our best to progress.

“I feel we’ve got a good group with good character that can react when things are not going quite well.”

March Town: Simon Dalton; Sam Garner, Jamie Alsop, Max Mattless (C) (sub Jamie Short), Danny Emmington, Jack Rawson (sub Tarren Moxon), Lewis Gibson, Josh Burrows, Craig Gillies, Jack Friend, Jack Saunders (sub Brody Warren).

Unused subs: Max Flintoft, Jack Frohawk.

Cautions: March Town - none.

Man of the match: Josh Burrows.

Referee: Mr Chris Darling.

Attendance: 195