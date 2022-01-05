March Town are ready to build on their unbeaten league run after their two games over the Christmas and New Year period were called off. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Ash Taylor is hoping his in-form March Town team can dust off the Christmas cobwebs as they resume their hunt for a seventh straight league game unbeaten.

March are preparing for their first game since December 18 this weekend after fixtures with Ely City and Fakenham Town on December 27 and January 3 were postponed owing to Covid-19 fears and cases.

But the lengthy lay-off will hope to prove no barrier for boss Taylor and his men, who go in search of a third successive win in the Eastern Counties Premier Division.

“It’s been a little frustrating over the Christmas period with two games being called off due to Covid, but we returned to training on Monday and the squad’s looking good,” he said.

“I feel we are stronger now than when I first took over (in August) and we have a clear idea of how we want to play.

“The winning run has come from us all demanding high standards and consistency from each other and by doing that, the outcome has been positive.”

The Hares welcome Haverhill Rovers to the GER this Saturday, 3pm, having beaten the Suffolk side 2-1 in their previous league fixture.

Rovers have improved since the start of the season, winning four of their last six games, and Taylor is not oblivious to their recent progress.

“It will be a tough fixture as they are a team that’s definitely improved and they have signed some good players,” he said.

“But we will be ready and I’m sure we will have a good crowd like the Gorleston game cheering us on.

“The mindset is always the same for us and that’s three points only.”

Taylor should have striker Craig Gillies, Jack Frohawk, Sam Garner and Scott Callaghan to choose from, who were all absent in the reverse fixture last month.

Jack Saunders, Jamie Alsop and Drew Barker are all out for March, who have scored in each of their last 10 games.

“When I took over the team was second-from-bottom so to be where we are right now, I’m really happy with,” said Taylor.

“They are a group that has a desire to keep improving and that’s key for me as I need to see that.”

*In First Division North, Whittlesey Athletic visit UEA while FC Parson Drove host Norwich CBS at Main Road on Saturday, both 3pm.