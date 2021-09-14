Published: 12:18 PM September 14, 2021

March Triathlon Club held a successful GOtri event for beginners at the George Campbell Leisure Centre. - Credit: March Triathlon Club

March Triathlon Club hailed a successful open event in aid of charity.

A healthy turnout was in attendance at the annual GOtri event at George Campbell Leisure Centre on City Road on September 12, where beginners took on their first triathlon.

Adults and children both took part in the challenge, ranging from 150m to a 300m swim, 20 or 40-minute spinning class followed by a one or two-lap run of West End Park.

A March Triathlon Club spokesperson said: “The club had a static display of bikes and triathlon equipment located next to the skate park in West End Park.

“The main aim for the club was to see new members join, with several enquiries from the public.

“From the club's point of view, the event was deemed a great success.”

In total, 75 per cent of all proceeds from the event will be given to a local charity.

March Triathlon Club would like to thank George Campbell Leisure Centre and Freedom Leisure for use of the pool and spinning room.

The club meets on Tuesday evenings at the George Campbell at 8.15pm. For more details, email Martyn Lancaster at: Marchtriathlonclub@gmx.co.uk.