March Triathlon Club has been busy competing in events across the country - Credit: Martyn Lancaster

March Triathlon Club have kept busy with athletes competing in various events up and down the country.

Luke Dolby completed first attempt at a long-distance triathlon with the OSB events Outlaw triathlon on July 24.

But after a swimming injury two months prior, it was “more about completing the swim than competing.”

Luke completed the 2.4-mile swim portion in one hour and 11 minutes, the 112-mile bike course in five hours and 12 minutes and the marathon in 3hrs 52m.

He finished in 10hrs 30m 45s, knocking almost an hour off his predicted time of 1hr 20m.

Luke finished in 54th place overall and 12th in the 40-44 age group.

Chris Lawrence and Brian Harding competed in the St Neots triathlon.

Mick Stacy has been in Spain for the last month, completing two events in Mallorca; the 312km cycle sportive and the Alcudia Ironman 70.3, finishing in first place in the Ironman contest for his age category.

Mick has earned a place to compete in the World Series at Utah, while Sonia Witham and Philip Beldom competed in the Wells triathlon.

Member Shane Rendal took on a triathlon last September and since joining the club has completed four 70.3 Ironman events.

His latest big race was Bolton full Ironman, which he said was something he has wanted to do for many years.

Andrew Jakeman raced at the English Triathlon Sprint Nationals at Mallory Park on July 24.

Finishing 12th overall, third in the 30-34 year age group and the second fastest run split overall.

Martyn Lancaster, along with fellow members Chris Lawrence and Brain Harding competed in the Calfman Aquabike on August 5 in Olney.

Martyn came first for his age group.

Martyn completed the Swashbuckler Aquabike, starting with a 1,500-metre sea swim followed by a ride through the New Forest.

Ian Gowler finished his first standard distance at Box End on August 5 in 3hrs 19m 33s.

The swim and transition to the bike went well, although a hill and a headwind caused some issues.

Running is not his strong suit but it went fine and he finished in 3hrs 19m 30s.