Time trial honours at stake for March newcomers

Martyn Lancaster

Published: 9:02 AM September 8, 2021   
March Triathlon Club members take part in A1 time trial

March Triathlon Club members Luke Dolby and Aaron Godden took part in a 25-mile time trial event on the A1 at Conington, averaging speeds of over 23mph. - Credit: March Triathlon Club

Two members battled it out for time trial (TT) honours at a 25-mile event over the weekend. 

Luke Dolby and Aaron Godden, new to TTs, took on the Fenland Clarion Culip Cup event at Conington near Peterborough on September 5. 

The majority of the route is on the older section of the A1 alongside the current section, and forms a road with a series of 10 roundabouts for riders to navigate. 

Luke and Aaron, new to TT action, completed the course in 1:06:28 and 1:12:10 respectively, averaging speeds of over 23mph. 

This Sunday, March Triathlon Club’s GOtri event takes place at the George Campbell Leisure Centre on City Road for beginners. 

The event starts at 10am where participants can swim from 150-300 metres, complete a 30-40-minute spin bike exercise and a short run around West End Park. 

It is £10 to enter with 75 per cent of proceeds going to charity, and a certificate will be awarded to those who finish the event. 

The club meets every Tuesday evening for a weekly swim session and hopes to have athletes competing in most weekend events during the 2022 season. 

For more details, email Martyn Lancaster at: Marchtriathlonclub@gmx.co.uk.  

