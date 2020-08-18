Captain savours ‘must-win’ Fen derby as March Town boost play-off bid

March Town boosted their play-off chances with a two-wicket win over Fenland rivals Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

March Town boosted their play-off chances in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with a narrow derby win over their Fenland neighbours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Millard recorded figures of 2-22 for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON Alex Millard recorded figures of 2-22 for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON

Andy Wright’s men dug deep to earn a two-wicket victory over Wisbech on Saturday, having successfully chased down the hosts’ 226-6 with nine balls remaining.

A strong third-wicket partnership between Ben Chapman (55) and Shardul Brahmbhatt (82) helped March to a fifth straight derby win in all competitions, something Wright feels can prove crucial for his team.

“We knew it was a must-win game to stay above them in the league and give us a chance of getting into the top four,” he said.

“They got a good score on the board, which was always going to be tricky to chase down.

Alex Millard recorded figures of 2-22 for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON Alex Millard recorded figures of 2-22 for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON

“We shook things up from the week before when we were in a slump, made some changes and it proved to be the right decision.”

Alex Millard’s 2-22 plus wickets for Brahmbhatt, Sam Clarke and Scott Welcher in rainy conditions did the damage, despite Wisbech opener Danny Haynes cracking 101 including 13 fours.

March face a tricky trip to second-placed Histon 1sts on Saturday, August 22 (12.30pm), before visiting fellow top four outfit Foxton in their final two games of the regular season.

MORE: Skipper hopes March made of the Wright stuff ahead of derby day clash with Wisbech

March Town captain Andy Wright in the field against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON March Town captain Andy Wright in the field against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON

“We’re raring to go. We know we’ve got to try and win at least one of the two, but ideally two out of two would be great,” Wright said.

“With our batting, we haven’t performed well but at Wisbech, we changed that, which was good to see because I know we can do it.

“It would be good for us to carry on and put a good score on the board. I have confidence that we can change the game and get the win.”

On Sunday, March 1sts fell to a nine-wicket defeat at Kings Keys 1sts in Division One of the Rutland League, having been dominated by bowler Malik Shahid Sadiq’s 6-27 in the visitors’ 92 all out score.

Action from March's win over Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON Action from March's win over Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON

The hosts were able to chase down the total in just over nine overs.

This Saturday, March 2nds welcome Chatteris 1sts to The Avenue in a local derby in CCA Group A, while the Sunday 1st XI aim for their first league win of the campaign at home to Barnack 1sts on Sunday, August 23 (12pm).

Brandon Phillips in bat for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON Brandon Phillips in bat for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON

Ben Chapman knocked 55 runs from 48 balls for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON Ben Chapman knocked 55 runs from 48 balls for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON

Ben Chapman knocked 55 runs from 48 balls for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON Ben Chapman knocked 55 runs from 48 balls for March against Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON

You may also want to watch: