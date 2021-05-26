Published: 6:30 AM May 26, 2021

Action from Wisbech Town 3rds vs Madingley in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Saranga Rajaguru showed his true qualities for March Town at the weekend with two dominant displays.

Rajaguru’s 55 from 79 balls helped March to 233-6 at St Ives & Warboys in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

The overseas ace then notched 6-24 as the hosts struggled at 68-3 before being skittled out for 101.

March 2nds earned their first win in CCA Senior League Division One with a 79-run triumph over Needingworth.

Opener Lewis Welcher’s 63 pushed March to 194-7 off 30 overs, while two wickets apiece for Tommy Howgego and Charlie Revell helped restrict the visitors to 115-9 from a reduced 26 overs.

It was bad luck for bottom-placed March 4ths after a four-wicket loss to St Ives & Warboys 4ths in Division Five North.

Choosing to bat first, March were all out for 80, but despite Manuj Patel’s 3-18 in reply, an unbeaten 29 from Mel Jessop ensured his opponents’ winless run stretches to four games.

March 3rds’ match with Burwell & Exning 4ths in Division Four North was cancelled.

A batting collapse from Wisbech Town played its part in their county top flight defeat to Stamford Town.

James Williams’ men were reduced to 19-2 before reaching 92 all out in what was a low-scoring contest.

But despite Gary Freear’s 3-12, Stamford survived a scare at 85-7 to reach the winning total.

Tom Buck’s impressive display with bat and ball proved little for Wisbech 3rds in their 87-run defeat to Madingley in Division One North, while the 4ths’ Division Four North fixture with Chippenham 2nds was cancelled.

Chatteris’ Senior League Division One game with Cambourne was also cancelled, while the 2nds lost by five wickets at Wilburton 2nds in Division Three North.

In Division One of the Rutland League, Rajaguru’s unbeaten 49 for March steered them to a seven-wicket win over Uffington on May 23.

Five March bowlers scored wickets in Uffington’s 143-8, before Rajaguru led his team to 145-3 in 26 overs.

Dom Stannard struck 129 for table-topping Wisbech as they cruised to a 227-run victory over Burghley Park.

Stannard led the charge for Wisbech after recovering from 1-1 to 275-3, before Brodie Ellis’ 5-27 secured the win.

March 2nds won their Fenland Trophy match with Ramsey 2nds by forfeit, while Chatteris lost by 19 runs to Horseheath in the CCA Invitation Cup quarter-finals.

On May 29, March host Cambridge St Giles, 12pm, the 2nds visit City of Ely, the 3rds welcome Willingham and the 4ths are at Cottenham 2nds.

Wisbech go to St Ives & Warboys as the club’s 2nds host AK XI, the 3rds entertain Witcham and the 4ths travel to Hemingford Park.

Chatteris, who play a charity friendly with Chatteris Town FC on Friday evening, go to Abington and the 2nds host St Ives & Warboys 3rds.

On Sunday, March 2nds welcome CSKA in the Fenland Trophy, Wisbech are at Market Deeping, Chatteris host Cambridge NCI in the T20 Walker Cup as its 2nds play St Ives & Warboys Development.