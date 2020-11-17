Advanced search

Club aims to kick back into action after Covid-19 lockdown

PUBLISHED: 21:12 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:12 17 November 2020

Whittlesey BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu Clubs aim for a swift return to action once the coronavirus lockdown measures have been lifted. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu Clubs aim for a swift return to action once the coronavirus lockdown measures have been lifted. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

It was all action for Whittlesey BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu Clubs before the coronavirus lockdown was enforced, but they look to kick back into the flow soon.

Whittlesey BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu Clubs aim for a swift return to action once the coronavirus lockdown measures have been lifted. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

The club, which is a member of the Whittlesey Sports Association, held weekly sessions on Friday evenings at the Eastrea Centre for both beginners and more advanced competitors.

The group is led by Andy Whitwell, who has a wealth of experience in the trade.

Whitwell is a senior executive instructor for Peterborough and the surrounding areas, as well as a BCKA kickboxing Sixth Degree Black Belt, a Fourth Degree Black Sash in BCKA Five Animals Kung Fu and a Third Degree Black Sash in Lau Gar Kung Fu.

A club spokesperson said: “Andy’s group would normally train at Sir Harry Smith Community College, but the Eastrea Centre have stepped in to enable the sessions to continue.”

Whittlesey BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu Clubs aim for a swift return to action once the coronavirus lockdown measures have been lifted. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu Clubs aim for a swift return to action once the coronavirus lockdown measures have been lifted. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

For more information on the club and how to join, go to https://www.bcka-peterborough.co.uk/.

