Martial arts students among medals at British Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:01 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 04 December 2019

Mark Farnham Tae Kwon-Do members face the camera with trophies won at the TAGB British Championships in Worcester

Mark Farnham Tae Kwon-Do members face the camera with trophies won at the TAGB British Championships in Worcester

Martial arts students from March and Wisbech were among the medals at the TAGB British Championships at the Worcester Arena recently.

A squad of 28 students, 13 officials and 30 specators from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do competed in pattern, sparring, destruction, power pad, team sparring and team pattern events during the day.

And they combined to win an impressive total of 22 medals at the competition, which had 16 fighting areas runningn throughout the day and well over 1,300 competitors and 400 officials, making it the second biggest on the calendar.

March's Tegan Mitchell was first in the girls' red belt team sparring, while Wisbech's Charlotte Beck finished first in the girls' blue belt sparring and team sparring and Nika Vasiljeva was first in the yellow belt sparring.

George Godfrey was third in the men's yellow belt sparring and Alexandra Mlynek was third in the girls' blue belt sparring.

Farnham said: "To win any award at this event is a very serious achievement, so very well done to the students."

Anyone interested in learning a martial art in a fun, friendly atmosphere can contact Mark Farnham on 07771 644460 or visit their website mftkd.co.uk.

