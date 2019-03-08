MCC contest famous match with the March Grammar School Old Boys Association

March Town Cricket Club staged a historic match between the MCC and a March Grammar School Old Boys Association XI (MGSOBA). Picture: PAT RINGHAM Archant

It was a historic day for March Town Cricket Club last week as they played host to the MCC when they took on the March Grammar School Old Boys Association.

Captains of the MCC and MGSOBA witness the coin toss. Picture: PAT RINGHAM Captains of the MCC and MGSOBA witness the coin toss. Picture: PAT RINGHAM

The match, arranged by John Phythian, secretary of the March Grammar School and Neale-Wade Students Association, commemorated 100 years since a game between the school and former pupils of the Grammar School to raise money for a World War I memorial plaque, which hangs in Neale-Wade Academy.

The Old Boys team, led by March Town 1st XI vice captain and former Neale-Wade student Andrew Wright, included several other former students.

Batting first, the MCC innings began with ex-pupils Sam Clarke and Callum Young opening the bowling for the Old Boys XI.

MCC declared their innings on 226-9, Saranga Rajaguru heading the bowling honours with four wickets.

Ben Howgego on his way to a fine century, Picture: PAT RINGHAM Ben Howgego on his way to a fine century, Picture: PAT RINGHAM

Minor Counties star and guest player Ben Howgego knocked a classy 112 before retiring injured for the local side.

With Rajaguru and Ben Pyle making 25 and 34 respectively, the March Grammar School XI eased to an eight-wicket victory with 11 overs to spare.

The match was well attended by Old Boys of the Grammar School and Neale-Wade, who enjoyed the sunshine and cricket at the historic match.

Saranga Rajaguru in action. Picture: PAT RINGHAM Saranga Rajaguru in action. Picture: PAT RINGHAM

The day also featured a lunch for Old Boys and guests including Steve Barclay MP and the town's mayor, Councillor Rob Skoulding.

Les Mills, club chairman, said: "It was a pleasure and privilege for March Town Cricket Club to host the MCC v March Grammar School Old Boys XI game to celebrate the 100th Reunion.

"It's a day that players, members and spectators will talk about for many years to come."

Phythian added: "Today was not only an opportunity to commemorate 100 reunions, but also raise funds for Scotty's Little Soldiers, the charity inspired by Nikki Scott, the wife of Corporal Lee an ex Neale-Wade pupil.

"My sincere thanks go to March Town Cricket Club for hosting this special match and to the Bowls Club too, and of course, the MCC for making the day a one to remember."

March Grammar School Old Boys Association XI - Andrew Wright (captain), Ben Howgego, Adam Conyard, Saranga Rajaguru, Ben Pyle, Nigel Wright, Jody Betts, Ben Chapman, Callum Young, Jon Gilson, and Sam Clarke.