Golf: Miller time at Tydd St Giles

New Tydd St Giles women's captain Liz Miller (sitting on buggy) surrounded by members at her Drive In event Archant

New Tydd St Giles women’s captain Liz Miller began 2019 in style at her Drive In event, which was also a celebration of her 60th birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miller will be supporting Diabetes UK as her chosen charity during the year and thanked all for taking part on a special day.

Lynn Exley won the competition with 33 points, ahead of Lorraine Gallie (32) and Christine Young (28), who also won nearest the pin on the fourth.

Ian Cooper won the men’s Division One medal with a nett 67, ahead of Clive Barber (68) and Wayne Alder (70).

Neil John (66) was a clear winner in Division Two, ahead of Terry Pease (71) and Simon Smith (72), as Luke Stanford (70) won Division Three honours ahead of David Leedle (74) and Andrew Thompson (76).

Tom and Daniel Brooks won the cumulative pairs with 74 points, ahead of Gino Ciuffini and Ducan Connabeer (72) and Lee and Simon Sminth (71).

Other results, January stableford division 1: Mark Whittaker 40, Garry Fitzjohn 39, James Hale-Smith 36; division 2: James Goult 42, Simon Smith 41, Tim Hipkin 36; division 3: Bob Mann 39, Luke Stanford 38, Mark Freear 37.

Senior texas scramble: Colin Page, Tom Ainsley, Stephen Fox, David Pluck 55.35, John Gamble, Gary Brown, Peter Neve, Malcolm Stead 58.87.