Published: 1:04 PM September 15, 2021

James Hill-Seekings scored twice for Whittlesey Athletic as they jumped to second in Eastern Counties League First Division North with victory at Norwich CBS. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Seven-goal thrillers and cup disappointment greeted our Fenland non-league football sides in the last few days.

Wisbech Town were unable to bounce back from a 4-1 home defeat to Shepshed Dynamo in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

Their league game against Loughborough Dynamo on Tuesday night was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch, and next face Daventry Town on Saturday, 3pm.

Wisbech Town will look for a second Northern Premier League Division One Midlands win when they visit Daventry Town. - Credit: Erin Larham

March Town lost 5-2 at Walsham-le-Willows in an FA Vase first round qualifying tie, rearranged for September 14 after a spectator fell ill during the first game.

Interim boss Ashley Taylor said: “We let ourselves down and the performance was not acceptable in the first half.

“We changed things at half-time and were a lot better in the second half, but it was too late by this point.”

March Town interim boss Ashley Taylor was disappointed with his side's performance against Walsham-le-Willows in the FA Vase and will look for a response this weekend. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Wisbech St Mary also fell short in the Vase at home to Great Yarmouth Town, while there was better luck for Whittlesey Athletic.

Ricky Hailstone’s men climbed to second in Eastern Counties League (ECL) First Division North as a brace from James Hill-Seekings, Jack Carter and Aaron Dunmore earned a comeback 4-3 win at Norwich CBS.

What a comeback!!! Never say die attitude, 2 weeks 2 late goals , 2 wins…. ⚫️🔵 https://t.co/fW0lqv1aU2 — Whittlesey Athletic (@WhittleseyAthFC) September 11, 2021

Whittlesey host Peterborough North End Sports at Feldale Field on Friday night, 7.45pm before March entertain Kirkley & Pakefield in the ECL Premier Division on Saturday, 3pm.

Wisbech St Mary visit Leiston Reserves in the First Division North on Saturday.