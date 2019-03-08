Do you want to improve your confidence on the bike? Active Fenland could be the place for you...

Active Fenland are hosting cycling proficiency sessions at the Neale-Wade school, which start next week. Picture: FACEBOOK/ACTIVE FENLAND Archant

Families and friends will have the chance to improve their cycling abilities with the help of professional coaching in March.

Active Fenland are hosting cycling proficiency sessions at the Neale-Wade school, which start next week. Picture: FACEBOOK/ACTIVE FENLAND

Active Fenland are hosting proficiency sessions at the Neale-Wade school, which run for 12 weeks starting on Monday, June 10, and are free to attend.

In association with Flat Out Cycle Coaching, the sessions aim to enable adults and children to build their confidence whilst riding within a fun learning environment.

Kate Squires, Physical Activity Locality Coordinator at Active Fenland, said: "The aims of these sessions are to teach young children and/or adults how to ride their bikes safely, to develop their riding abilities and to build up their self-confidence when riding, as well as challenging riders to new skills.

Other summer activities including the On Your Bike Programme, linked to the Let's Get Moving Cambridgeshire Project, are also scheduled to enhance the cycling experience.

Kate added: "These sessions will be ideal for those that have first attended the proficiency sessions and want experience of riding on the roads with a group of people."

For more information and to book your place, please email activefenlandbookings@gov.uk.