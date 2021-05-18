March Town United promoted with others on the move after FA restructure

Published: 7:33 PM May 18, 2021

March Town United have been promoted following the FA's restructure of the non-league pyramid. - Credit: IAN CARTER

March Town United have had their promotion confirmed and there is plenty of changes elsewhere following the FA's restructure of the non-league pyramid.

It seemed as if March's hopes of jumping up to the fifth step had gone when the last two seasons failed to reach a conclusion.

It also seemed to postpone the changes of the governing body to the pyramid but undeterred they pressed on, opting to promote the best teams based on points-per-game combined over the two campaigns.

March were one of those to benefit and they will line-up next year in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division alongside the likes of Ely City, Lakenheath and Newmarket Town.

The teams in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: THE FA

One step below, in the ECL Division One North, Wisbech St Mary will now face near neighbours FC Parsons Drove after their promotion from the Peterborough District League.

Whittelsey Athletic and Huntingdon Town will also appear on the fixture list as well after being shifted across from the United Counties League.

The teams in the Eastern Counties League Division One North for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: THE FA

Higher up the pyramid there is also new opposition for Wisbech Town and Soham Town Rangers.

They will both play in the newly-named Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

The pair make up two of the most southerly teams in a division which stretches up to the East Midlands and Nottingham and Derby as well as across to Birmingham, with teams like Halesowen Town and Coleshill Town.

Cambridge City, Histon and Yaxley are also listed in the division.