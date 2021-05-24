News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Christine claims silverware as North Cambs bowlers reunite

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:00 PM May 24, 2021   
North Cambs Bowls Club Holley Shield 2021

Christine Wadlow (right) is presented with the Holley Shield by ladies' president Sue Tolliday, wearing the new North Cambs Bowls Club county shirt. - Credit: Sue Tolliday

It was all about the president for North Cambs English Women's Bowling Federation (EWBF) as members donned their new shirts for the county season. 

The club marked ladies’ presidents day at March Town Bowls Club last week with a bowls drive, and a chance for members to see each other once again. 

Christine Wadlow top scored with 18 shots to win the Holley Shield, presented by ladies’ president Sue Tolliday. 

The club’s shirt sponsor, David Chandler, was also in attendance to meet the bowlers. 

North Cambs Bowls Club ladies 2021

The North Cambs Bowls Club ladies' team for 2021 wearing their new county shirts. - Credit: Sue Tolliday

Sue said: “We were thrilled to have our shirt sponsor David Chandler, who had travelled from Colchester to be with us for the occasion.” 

You may also want to watch:

“Due to Covid, all county bowls was cancelled last year and Saturday was as much about catching up with friends as it was about the bowls.  

“The weather stayed dry although breezy, and the bowlers were able to enjoy the afternoon’s events.” 

Bowls
Fenland News
March News

