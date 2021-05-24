Christine claims silverware as North Cambs bowlers reunite
- Credit: Sue Tolliday
It was all about the president for North Cambs English Women's Bowling Federation (EWBF) as members donned their new shirts for the county season.
The club marked ladies’ presidents day at March Town Bowls Club last week with a bowls drive, and a chance for members to see each other once again.
Christine Wadlow top scored with 18 shots to win the Holley Shield, presented by ladies’ president Sue Tolliday.
The club’s shirt sponsor, David Chandler, was also in attendance to meet the bowlers.
Sue said: “We were thrilled to have our shirt sponsor David Chandler, who had travelled from Colchester to be with us for the occasion.”
“Due to Covid, all county bowls was cancelled last year and Saturday was as much about catching up with friends as it was about the bowls.
“The weather stayed dry although breezy, and the bowlers were able to enjoy the afternoon’s events.”
