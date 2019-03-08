Video

Dan Mason's 'Sporting Talk': The new sports-based discussion series

In the first episode of Dan Mason�s Sporting Talk I look at England�s football performance, cricket, local sports and the future for Jordan Gill. Picture: ARCHANT / PA IMAGES / PA ARCHANT / PA IMAGES / PA

As part of a new visual journalism project, I would like to introduce you to the new show 'Dan Mason's Sporting Talk'.

In this series, I will be highlighting the biggest events and talking points from the world of sport on both a national and local scale.

This week, I discuss areas including England's hopes in this year's UEFA Nations League, a rare 'Nelson' century for one of our local cricketers and whether Jordan Gill can respond to a first career defeat.

I also take a look at a rising goalball star and provide a lowdown on the local footballing scene.

If you would like to give feedback on the show, please email: Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk or call 01354 661919.