Video
Dan Mason's 'Sporting Talk': The new sports-based discussion series
PUBLISHED: 14:19 06 June 2019
ARCHANT / PA IMAGES / PA
As part of a new visual journalism project, I would like to introduce you to the new show 'Dan Mason's Sporting Talk'.
In this series, I will be highlighting the biggest events and talking points from the world of sport on both a national and local scale.
This week, I discuss areas including England's hopes in this year's UEFA Nations League, a rare 'Nelson' century for one of our local cricketers and whether Jordan Gill can respond to a first career defeat.
I also take a look at a rising goalball star and provide a lowdown on the local footballing scene.
If you would like to give feedback on the show, please email: Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk or call 01354 661919.