Cricketers' season hopes bolstered thanks to overseas ace
- Credit: March Town CC
March Town’s hopes ahead of the new cricket season have been bolstered by the return of perhaps one of their most popular players.
The club confirmed that Sri Lankan star Saranga Rajaguru will return to The Avenue as March’s overseas player for the 2021 campaign having missed last season due to Covid-19 regulations.
Rajaguru, who was named player of the year in 2019, arrived in the UK on Monday and is due to return to Fenland once he has completed his mandatory isolation period in line with government Covid-19 guidelines.
A club spokesperson said: “Saranga arrived at Heathrow Airport and following the mandatory quarantining and testing in accordance with
Government guidelines, will be at the Avenue very soon.”
Rajaguru, who is a professional cricketer and coach, will visit Burrowmoor, Cavalry, Westwood, Thomas Eaton and Lionel Walden primary schools as part of the Chance to Shine initiative.
In his last spell two years ago, the overseas ace scored 1,311 runs and took 71 wickets.
