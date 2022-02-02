News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Park Ladies cap history-making derby with comfortable home triumph

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:35 AM February 2, 2022
Park Ladies in action at Parkfield

Park Ladies maintained their perfect form in the Cambridgeshire women's league cup with victory over Chatteris Town Ladies. - Credit: Park Ladies FC

Park Ladies marked a history-making weekend in style as they returned to winning ways. 

A healthy crowd greeted the Wimblington team as they hosted Chatteris Town Ladies at Parkfield in the Cambridgeshire women’s league cup on Sunday. 

Park opened the scoring through a Casey Ward screamer, before Fran Plitsch scooped home to double the home side’s lead. 

Chatteris, who play a division below Park in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League, responded well and grabbed themselves a lifeline after converting a loose ball. 

But it did not take long for Division Two Park to score their third. 

Georgia Stimson finished off a pass from Plitsch as both sides failed to take several further chances. 

Casey Ward took advantage of a back pass to drive home from 35 yards, and she completed her hat-trick after slotting home one on one. 

Chatteris were rewarded for their second half efforts when they scored following a clearance to make the final score, 5-2. 

Park, who go through as Group D winners, return to league action at Swavesey Spartans Ladies this Sunday, 2pm. 

