Villagers ease to victory to set up possible cup upset

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:07 PM November 24, 2021
Park Ladies vs Isleham United Ladies NOV 21 2021

The Park Ladies squad that beat Isleham United Ladies in the Cambs Invitation Cup. - Credit: Park Ladies FC

Park Ladies overcame their nerves to reach the semi-finals of the Cambs Invitation Cup against lower-league opponents. 

It took 30 minutes for the Wimblington-based team to break the deadlock against Isleham United Ladies on Sunday, Teagan Pulman finishing off a pass from Georgia Stimson. 

After Isleham hit the crossbar, Park improved in the second half and doubled their lead through Sophie Fenner’s close-range effort. 

Stimson then got on the scoresheet as she converted the rebound after her initial shot was saved. 

Park Ladies player of the match Teagan Pulman and Des Chambers

Park Ladies' player of the match Teagan Pulman (right) with matchday sponsor Des Chambers. - Credit: Park Ladies FC

Isleham, of Division Three in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League, did pull one goal back as the hosts failed to clear. 

But it proved a consolation as Division Two Park sealed their spot in the last four. 

Park visit higher-league Newmarket Town Ladies in a semi-final tie on January 16. 

But before then, they welcome Leverington Sports Ladies to Parkfield in a league cup clash this Sunday, 2pm. 

