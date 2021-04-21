Published: 5:09 PM April 21, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM April 21, 2021

Action from Park Ladies' previous encounter at Cardea Ladies, which the visitors won in December 2020. - Credit: Carl Rumble Photography

A defiant display proved little in the end for Park Ladies after losing their top-of-the-table clash.

The Wimblington-based side were blown away by a dominant first half display in their 6-2 defeat to Cardea Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.

Park fell behind when an in-swinging corner found the net on three minutes, before Cardea scored three more without reply.

Fran Plitsch pulled a goal back for Rob Mitchell’s team three minutes before half-time as she latched onto a through-ball from Eilish Brown.

The villagers did show some fight when Plitsch struck again as Park created several chances soon after the break.

Had Sherrie Downey’s effort found the net, Park could well have mounted a comeback but Cardea took advantage to pounce with a fifth.

Revenge for the visitors after their December defeat to Park was sealed when they slotted home midway through the second half.

Park Ladies host fourth-placed Brampton Ladies at Parkfield Sports Club on Sunday, April 25, 2pm.