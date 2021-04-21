Villagers blown away by dominant first half display
- Credit: Carl Rumble Photography
A defiant display proved little in the end for Park Ladies after losing their top-of-the-table clash.
The Wimblington-based side were blown away by a dominant first half display in their 6-2 defeat to Cardea Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.
Park fell behind when an in-swinging corner found the net on three minutes, before Cardea scored three more without reply.
Fran Plitsch pulled a goal back for Rob Mitchell’s team three minutes before half-time as she latched onto a through-ball from Eilish Brown.
The villagers did show some fight when Plitsch struck again as Park created several chances soon after the break.
Had Sherrie Downey’s effort found the net, Park could well have mounted a comeback but Cardea took advantage to pounce with a fifth.
Revenge for the visitors after their December defeat to Park was sealed when they slotted home midway through the second half.
Park Ladies host fourth-placed Brampton Ladies at Parkfield Sports Club on Sunday, April 25, 2pm.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 53, found in 'possession of knife' in Queensgate Shopping Centre
- 2 Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site
- 3 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream
- 4 Man who died in road crash is named
- 5 Here are your winners of the Pride of Whittlesey awards
- 6 MP praises 'fantastic' vaccine team after having Covid-19 jab
- 7 Letters: Mayor's tribute, poem for a pigeon and letter release refusal
- 8 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
- 9 Matilda, 9, sold her dolls to raise money for charity close to her heart
- 10 Fen farm on more than 200 acres of land up for sale for £2.2million