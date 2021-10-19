News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Perfect Plitsch earns Park a cup thrashing

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:26 PM October 19, 2021   
Park Ladies vs Cambourne Town Women

Park Ladies beat Cambourne Town Women 8-0 in a Cambs Invitation Cup tie. - Credit: Park Ladies FC

Park Ladies took advantage of a break from league action with a handsome home victory on Sunday. 

Georgia Stimson got the ball rolling for Park in their 8-0 hammering of Cambourne Town Women at Parkfield to progress in the Cambs Invitation Cup. 

Fran Plitsch then doubled the lead with a chipped strike, before striking low and then completing her hat-trick after Eilish Brown beat a defender. 

Stimson added to the tally, as Brown curled a 25-yard effort into the top corner to make it 6-0 before the half-time break. 

Cambourne responded in the hope of grabbing a consolation, but Park continued to thwart their opponents. 

And it was the hosts who scored next as Brown stroked home to make it seven for the Wimblington team. 

Stimson earned her own treble after her shot from the edge of the penalty area deflected in against a battling Cambourne side. 

Player of the match for Park was Eilish Brown. 

Park are in Women’s League Cup action at Division One outfit March Town on Sunday, October 24, 2pm. 

Logo Icon