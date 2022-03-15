Six-goal Plitsch helps Park Ladies to perfect 10 against Mildenhall

Park Ladies produced a perfect 10 to beat Mildenhall in their first home match for six weeks.

Erin Powell's low cross was turned into her own net by a visiting defender inside 90 seconds.

And Fran Plitsch made it 2-0, after a defender had denied Powell midway through the first half.

Plitsch smashed home a Powell pass for the third and completed an 11-minute hat-trick when Demi Newman found her in the box.

Teagan Pulman played Georgia Stimson through to score a fifth before half-time and Casey Ward played in Newman for number six after the restart.

Ward set up Stimson to slot the seventh, with Plitsch reacting quickest when Jess Cooper's free-kick was spilled to make it 8-0.

Powell's low cross was smashed in at the near post by player of the match Plitsch, who converted from the spot for her sixth and Park's 10th late on.

Park travel to Fulbourn for a tough test in the League Cup quarter-finals this weekend.