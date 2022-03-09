News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Depleted Park Ladies pip Netherton hosts

Published: 2:01 PM March 9, 2022
A depleted Park Ladies beat Netherton United Development 2-1 in their latest outing in Peterborough.

With just a bare XI and only one recognised defender, they were determined to make a good start and took the lead on 11 minutes when Sophie Fenner raced down the wing and fired across goal for Demi Newman to tap in at the far post.

Park added a second goal soon after when Fran Plitsch found Georgia Stimson, who drove towards goal and beat two defenders before rounding the keeper to slot home.

Netherton were kept at bay by some resolute defending before the break, while Park saw player of the match Plitsch have an effort ruled out in the second half, with Erin Powell deemed to be in an offside position.

The home side hit back to set up a nervous last 10 minutes, but Park kept battling to claim the points ahead of a home match against Mildenhall next weekend.

