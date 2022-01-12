Villagers prepare for possible cup upset with electric return
- Credit: Steve Hone
Park Ladies kicked off 2022 in electric fashion as they notched double figures in their first game of the new year.
They beat Brampton Ladies 11-1 in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday, their first league outing since November.
Brampton took the lead at Parkfield, before Georgia Stimson levelled for Park.
The Wimblington hosts then scored 10 successive times, as Erin Fox scored before Stimson sealed her hat-trick.
Jenna Brown made it 4-1 before half-time, and Teagan Pulman slid home to record a fifth.
Park added to their four-goal cushion 10 minutes later, Brown finding Erin Powell who drove home, before Demi Newman finished off a rebound.
Jess Cooper, Sophie Fenner and Fran Plitsch also struck for Park, as player of the match Stimson claimed her fourth goal of the day at the near post.
Most Read
- 1 House fire death in Whittlesey 'accidental'
- 2 Baby Reuben killed in savage attack by Staffordshire bull terrier whilst mum slept
- 3 Two fuel thefts from same service station in two weeks
- 4 Post office break-in linked to three other ram raids, say police
- 5 Inquest into Fenland woman's death is delayed
- 6 Paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of girls 20 years ago
- 7 Youth, 16, caught drink driving facing multiple charges
- 8 Man in 60s hit over head in Somersham
- 9 Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property
- 10 £5m fibre investment for town is 'once in a generation upgrade'
Park will look to upset higher-tier Newmarket Town Ladies this Sunday when they travel to the Suffolk side for a Cambs Invitation Cup semi-final tie, 2pm.
Newmarket, of the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North, beat March Town Ladies 5-0 in the previous round.