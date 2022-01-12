Park Ladies prepared for a county cup semi-final with Newmarket Town with a 11-1 thumping of Brampton Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

Park Ladies kicked off 2022 in electric fashion as they notched double figures in their first game of the new year.

They beat Brampton Ladies 11-1 in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday, their first league outing since November.

Brampton took the lead at Parkfield, before Georgia Stimson levelled for Park.

The Wimblington hosts then scored 10 successive times, as Erin Fox scored before Stimson sealed her hat-trick.

Jenna Brown made it 4-1 before half-time, and Teagan Pulman slid home to record a fifth.

Park added to their four-goal cushion 10 minutes later, Brown finding Erin Powell who drove home, before Demi Newman finished off a rebound.

Jess Cooper, Sophie Fenner and Fran Plitsch also struck for Park, as player of the match Stimson claimed her fourth goal of the day at the near post.

Park will look to upset higher-tier Newmarket Town Ladies this Sunday when they travel to the Suffolk side for a Cambs Invitation Cup semi-final tie, 2pm.

Newmarket, of the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North, beat March Town Ladies 5-0 in the previous round.