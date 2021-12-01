Park Ladies with Alex Knowles of Knowles Transport, which has sponsored the team's kits. - Credit: Park Ladies FC

Park Ladies came from behind to beat higher-league opposition in a league cup derby.

After a slow start, the villagers stormed back to win 4-2 against Leverington Ladies at Parkfield on Sunday and top Group D in the process.

Georgia Stimson levelled after driving forward from a Fran Plitsch pass, before the latter finished an assist from Teagan Pulman to take a 2-1 lead.

Plitsch was unlucky not to score another after rounding the goalkeeper, but she was forced wide and unable to divert her shot on target.

Stimson then added her second before half-time to earn Park a two-goal cushion.

Leverington hit back with several corners, but the Wimblington side were rewarded with a fourth as Plitsch picked her spot to make it 4-1.

The Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Division One visitors were handed a lifeline from the penalty spot to set up a tense final 10 minutes.

But Park held on, and next go to Swavesey Spartans in Division Two of the Cambs League this Sunday, 11am.