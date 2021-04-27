Published: 9:24 AM April 27, 2021

Park Ladies in action during their 6-0 win over Brampton Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women's County League. - Credit: Park Ladies FC

Park Ladies were back in the winning groove at the weekend as they put their latest opponents to the sword.

New signing and player of the match Jess Cooper shone for Rob Mitchell’s team as they thrashed Brampton Ladies 6-0 in the Championship North Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.

Park started brightly and opened the scoring after Jen Brown’s pass found Casey Ward who drilled home from over 20 yards.

Ward was again involved for Park’s second, her effort being deflected towards goal by Erin Powell before Sian Holcroft finished the rebound from close-range.

Brampton did hit the crossbar after half-time as the ball broke to Georgia Stimson, but despite the goalkeeper saving her initial strike, Sophie Fenner was on hand to score.

You may also want to watch:

Cooper opened her Park account with a 30-yard curling effort, but she did not stop there.

As Brampton failed to clear, she tried a speculative back-heel effort while facing away from goal, which found the net for 5-0.

Fran Plitsch then made it six as she finished off a powerful run and pass from Stimson.

Park next travel to bottom-placed Cambourne United Women on Sunday, May 2, 2pm.