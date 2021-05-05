News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Devastating Park Ladies win big once again in Cambs League

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:45 PM May 5, 2021   
Park Ladies vs Cambourne United Women

Park Ladies in action during their 9-0 win over Cambourne United Women in the Cambridgeshire Women's County League. - Credit: Park Ladies

Park Ladies made it 15 goals in their last two games without reply after another devastating display in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League. 

The Wimblington team ran out 9-0 winners over basement side Cambourne United Women in the Championship North Division on May 2. 

Despite the pitch perhaps not up to Park’s standards, neat passing moves were able to unlock a leaky home defence. 

Erin Powell’s low cross was misjudged as it crept into the near post, before Maddie Jackson’s intended cross looped over the goalkeeper for 2-0. 

Powell was again involved as her cross-shot found a way through. 

Park Ladies vs Cambourne United Women

Park Ladies ahead of their game with Cambourne United Women in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League. - Credit: Park Ladies

Changes in formation at half-time allowed Park to continue their dominance, Georgia Stimson’s pass finding Francesca Plitsch who tucked home. 

Jenna Brown made it five with her first goal of the season, before Plitsch scored an identical goal to her first of the match. 

Stimson’s interlinking play with Plitsch then led to the former netting, as the latter then slotted home after being played through on goal. 

Park Ladies vs Cambourne United Women

Park Ladies in action during their 9-0 win over Cambourne United Women in the Cambridgeshire Women's County League. - Credit: Park Ladies

Sherrie Downey completed the scoring as she battled her way through the defence to finish from close-range. 

Park visit Brampton Ladies in league action on Sunday, May 9, 2pm. 

Women's Football
Wimblington News
Fenland News

