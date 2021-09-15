Published: 10:50 AM September 15, 2021

Park Ladies hit eight past Mildenhall Town Ladies in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire Women's County League. - Credit: Park Ladies FC

Two hat-tricks paved the way for Park Ladies towards a rampant start to the new Cambridgeshire Women’s County League season.

Francesca Plitsch and Georgia Stimson both hit trebles for the Wimblington-based side in their 8-0 thrashing of Mildenhall Town Ladies in Division Two on Sunday.

An even first half saw Park break the deadlock after Eilish Brown’s driving run and well-weighted pass allowed Sherrie Downey to finish high into the net.

Chances kept coming for the visitors as Plitsch tapped home for 2-0 in the second half.

Casey Ward’s strike from 25 yards extended Park’s advantage, before Stimson, who prepared for the game with a skydive the same day, got on the scoresheet when she slotted a chance past the goalkeeper.

Mildenhall were building frustration and that proved costly when Plitsch rounded the goalkeeper for 5-0.

Stimson then added another two goals, and Plitsch also completed her hat-trick, to complete the rout.

Player of the match was midfielder Eilish Brown.

Park welcome Netherton United Ladies Development to Parkfield on September 19, 2pm.