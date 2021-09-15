News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Double hat-tricks guide Park to opening day rout

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:50 AM September 15, 2021   
Park Ladies vs Brampton 2020-21 season

Park Ladies hit eight past Mildenhall Town Ladies in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire Women's County League. - Credit: Park Ladies FC

Two hat-tricks paved the way for Park Ladies towards a rampant start to the new Cambridgeshire Women’s County League season. 

Francesca Plitsch and Georgia Stimson both hit trebles for the Wimblington-based side in their 8-0 thrashing of Mildenhall Town Ladies in Division Two on Sunday. 

An even first half saw Park break the deadlock after Eilish Brown’s driving run and well-weighted pass allowed Sherrie Downey to finish high into the net. 

Chances kept coming for the visitors as Plitsch tapped home for 2-0 in the second half. 

Casey Ward’s strike from 25 yards extended Park’s advantage, before Stimson, who prepared for the game with a skydive the same day, got on the scoresheet when she slotted a chance past the goalkeeper. 

Mildenhall were building frustration and that proved costly when Plitsch rounded the goalkeeper for 5-0. 

Stimson then added another two goals, and Plitsch also completed her hat-trick, to complete the rout. 

Player of the match was midfielder Eilish Brown. 

Park welcome Netherton United Ladies Development to Parkfield on September 19, 2pm. 

Women's Football
Wimblington News
Fenland News

