Double hat-tricks guide Park to opening day rout
- Credit: Park Ladies FC
Two hat-tricks paved the way for Park Ladies towards a rampant start to the new Cambridgeshire Women’s County League season.
Francesca Plitsch and Georgia Stimson both hit trebles for the Wimblington-based side in their 8-0 thrashing of Mildenhall Town Ladies in Division Two on Sunday.
An even first half saw Park break the deadlock after Eilish Brown’s driving run and well-weighted pass allowed Sherrie Downey to finish high into the net.
Chances kept coming for the visitors as Plitsch tapped home for 2-0 in the second half.
Casey Ward’s strike from 25 yards extended Park’s advantage, before Stimson, who prepared for the game with a skydive the same day, got on the scoresheet when she slotted a chance past the goalkeeper.
Mildenhall were building frustration and that proved costly when Plitsch rounded the goalkeeper for 5-0.
Stimson then added another two goals, and Plitsch also completed her hat-trick, to complete the rout.
Player of the match was midfielder Eilish Brown.
Park welcome Netherton United Ladies Development to Parkfield on September 19, 2pm.