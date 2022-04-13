Park Ladies climb table with win at Waterbeach

Park Ladies moved up to second in the table with a 3-1 win at Waterbeach.

The home side began well, looking to avenge last week's defeat, and took the lead when a low cross was smashed home from six yards.

Park got the ball down and started to play, levelling from a corner as Teagan Pulman found Sophie Fenner to prod the ball into the net.

After a stern half-time team-talk Park produced a much better display in the second half.

And after building pressure they took the lead when a low cross was turned into her own net by a Waterbeach defender.

Play swung from end to end as the two sides battled in warm conditions, with Park sealing victory when a through ball from Pulman saw Sherrie Downey finish well.

Erin Fox was player of the match for Park, who now have a two-week break before playing their final game of the season away at Cambridge Rangers.