Three wins on the spin for villagers after comfortable away day
Park Ladies triumphed for a third consecutive league game in a battle of the villagers.
The Wimblington side made it 18 goals in their last three fixtures with a 3-0 victory over Brampton Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday.
Park, who played in front of spectators for the first time since last year, controlled from the outset and took an early lead thanks to Jenna Brown’s screamer.
Brown opened the scoring after smashing a half-volley from around 30 yards into the roof of the net, but Brampton responded to frustrate their visitors.
Park goalkeeper Nikki Hassock was called into action to deny a one-on-one chance, before Brooke Anderson’s pass was converted by Sherrie Downey to double the lead.
It was a set-piece that confirmed a third straight away league win of the season after the break.
Despite some enforced changes for Park after Maddie Jackson’s injury, Brown’s whipped corner found the run of Eilish Brown, who made no mistake to volley home her first league goal this term.
Park aim to record four clean sheets in a row at Swavesey Spartans Ladies on May 16, 2pm.