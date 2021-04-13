News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Sport

Villagers stay strong to earn perfect post-lockdown record

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:12 PM April 13, 2021   
Park Ladies vs Pinchbeck United Ladies April 2021

Park Ladies made it two wins in two since lockdown restrictions eased last month with victory over Swavesey Spartans Ladies. Pictured: The Park Ladies team ahead of their return to action vs Pinchbeck United Ladies. - Credit: Park Ladies

Park Ladies made it back-to-back wins since the latest lockdown with a five-star display. 

It was not the most comfortable of wins for Rob Mitchell’s side, but they got the job done against Swavesey Spartans Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League. 

Fran Plitsch opened the scoring for Park before debutant Jess Cooper’s throw found Casey Ward, whose half-volley found the net. 

Swavesey halved the deficit soon after half-time, before the hosts struck back almost immediately when Plitsch grabbed her second. 

The visitors were not finished, though, as after benefiting from a foul to make it 3-2, they found a leveller thanks to a low finish past Park goalkeeper Nikki Hassock. 

You may also want to watch:

Stimson then got on the scoresheet before Sherrie Downey pounced on a defensive error to give the villagers a 5-3 lead. 

Spartans did continue to battle and earned a consolation at the death. 

The triumph is Park's second win since returning from the latest lockdown, and next welcome second-placed Cardea Ladies to Parkfield on Sunday, April 18, 2pm. 

Women's Football
Wimblington News
March News
Fenland News

