Advanced search

Snooker: Perry puts out Ding in Dafabet Masters shock

PUBLISHED: 14:36 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 13 January 2020

Joe Perry during his match against Ding Junhui during day one of the 2020 Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, London.

Joe Perry during his match against Ding Junhui during day one of the 2020 Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Joe Perry produced an upset on day one of the Dafabet Masters in London by knocking out Ding Junhui.

World number 16 Perry knocked out Ding with a 6-3 win at Alexandra Palace, as breaks of 93 and 83 helped him to three successive frames after the match was tied at 3-3.

The Chinese player, who was unable to build on a sublime 135 visit in the second frame, was the UK Championship winner last month but was not at his best.

You may also want to watch:

"If you draw a top player like that and they are on their A-game you are up against it, but if they are missing the odd one or two you have to be there and take your chance," rank outsider Perry told the World Snooker Tour's official website.

Ding, who won the Masters in 2011, added: "The match was a 50-50 one, but I didn't take enough chances.

"I was losing position of the cue ball, trying to pot hard shots and missing every time."

The 45-year-old Perry will now play Shaun Murphy or world number one and defending champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals.

Most Read

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Four month ‘reprieve’ for village pub marquee to give time to resolve planning objections

Marquee at Three Pickerels, Mepal, is under threat from East Cambs Council planners, Councillors will decide if it goes or stays on January 8. Picture; THREE PICKERELS

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Four month ‘reprieve’ for village pub marquee to give time to resolve planning objections

Marquee at Three Pickerels, Mepal, is under threat from East Cambs Council planners, Councillors will decide if it goes or stays on January 8. Picture; THREE PICKERELS

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

Albanian man from Chatteris in court following seizure of cannabis plants with estimated street value up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Dangerous driver jailed after deliberately ramming a car with children inside

A dangerous driver who rammed a woman’s car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will look after £14.6 million expansion

This is how Cromwell Community College will look after its £14.6 million expansion by Morgan Sindall Construction. Picture: Supplied

Snooker: Perry puts out Ding in Dafabet Masters shock

Joe Perry during his match against Ding Junhui during day one of the 2020 Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists