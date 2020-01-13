Snooker: Perry puts out Ding in Dafabet Masters shock

Joe Perry during his match against Ding Junhui during day one of the 2020 Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Joe Perry produced an upset on day one of the Dafabet Masters in London by knocking out Ding Junhui.

World number 16 Perry knocked out Ding with a 6-3 win at Alexandra Palace, as breaks of 93 and 83 helped him to three successive frames after the match was tied at 3-3.

The Chinese player, who was unable to build on a sublime 135 visit in the second frame, was the UK Championship winner last month but was not at his best.

"If you draw a top player like that and they are on their A-game you are up against it, but if they are missing the odd one or two you have to be there and take your chance," rank outsider Perry told the World Snooker Tour's official website.

Ding, who won the Masters in 2011, added: "The match was a 50-50 one, but I didn't take enough chances.

"I was losing position of the cue ball, trying to pot hard shots and missing every time."

The 45-year-old Perry will now play Shaun Murphy or world number one and defending champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals.