Peterborough United announce Grant McCann as new manager

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:35 PM February 24, 2022
Grant McCann sits in the press conference where he is announced to Peterborough United fans.

Grant McCann has today been announced as the new manager of Peterborough United. - Credit: Peterborough United

Peterborough United have today announced Grant McCann as their new manager.

The Northern Irishman returns to Cambridgeshire, having managed Posh between 2016 and 2018. 

At the time, McCann was fired from his role as manager, with the team sitting 10th League One. He now returns to the Weston Homes Stadium, following spells with Hull City and Doncaster.

The 41-year-old said at his unveiling: "Everything happens for a reason, I feel very privileged at this time to be given the position at the club.

"(There are) No sour grapes, I always knew that I would hopefully have a good career in management, now it's trying to get that belief in to the players and hopefully climb this league."

Grant McCann speaking as Hull City manager during his time at the club.

Former Hull City manager Grant McCann will face his old side on Saturday. - Credit: PA

McCann will face another of his former teams in Hull City on Saturday. He added: "I am looking forward to Saturday.

"(I hold) No bad grudges about Hull City at all. It's football, it's business, I had a really good time there, but I want to beat them on Saturday "

