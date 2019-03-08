Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CRICKET: March Town pipped in a Cambs & Hunts Premier League thriller

PUBLISHED: 09:48 19 July 2019

Brandon Phillips top-scored for March in their defeat to Cambridge 2nds last Saturday. Picture: PAT RINGHAM

Brandon Phillips top-scored for March in their defeat to Cambridge 2nds last Saturday. Picture: PAT RINGHAM

Archant

March Town were pipped in a thrilling Cambs & Hunts Premier League clash last Saturday.

The local side were beaten by two wickets at Cambridge 2nds in Whiting & Partners Division One - the hosts clinching the win with two balls to spare after requiring eight runs from the final over.

It was a tough result to stomach for March who boasted a couple of stand-out individual performers in Brandon Phillips and Shardul Brahmbhatt.

They combined for a third-wicket stand of 103 as March amassed 219-9 with Brahmbhatt departing for 40 before opener Phillips went on to reach an excellent 86.

Brahmbhatt then produced a fine 4-39 return with the ball to help put Cambridge 2nds in big trouble at 139-7, but only one further wicket fell as the home side snatched victory.

You may also want to watch:

Nathan Oliver hit a half-century as March 2nds remain on course for title success in the Cambs Senior League.

They claimed a 27-run triumph against strugglers Fulbourn Institute last Saturday to retain their position at the Division One summit.

Oliver was responsible for 57 of the runs as March 2nds reached 190-5 before dismissing the visitors for 163.

Udana Ranathunga, Ben Chapman, James Harradine and Matthew Vail all bagged two wickets.

The March first XI host rock-bottom Ramsey tomorrow, 12.30pm, in Whiting & Partners Division One before heading to table-toppers Grantham in Division One of the Rutland League on Sunday (1pm).

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Parents’ anger as no school places in Chatteris mean children face 10-mile round trip to another school

Disgruntled parents in Chatteris have slammed council bosses after they were told their children as young as five will face a 10-mile round trip to a village school from September. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Jail for Manea paedophile who sent explicit images and encouraged ‘young boy’ to touch himself inappropriately

March paedophile Simon Martin has been jailed for two years after he sent explicit messages to who he believed was a young boy. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Royal helicopter with Duchess of Cornwall on board in near miss over the Fens with deHavilland aircraft from Chatteris parachuting school

A helicopter carrying the Duchess of Cornwall (inset) was involved in a near miss south of Wisbech with a de Havilland plane from Chatteris parachuting school. The Sikorsky S76 from the Royal Flight (pictured here on a recent trip) was taking the Duchess back to her home in Gloucestershire after last year's Sandringham Flower Show when the incident occurred. Picture: Nial Carson / PA / PA Images

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Most Read

In Pictures: Students arrive in style for Neale-Wade Academy’s leavers’ prom

Glitzy! Neale-Wade Academy students arriving at the school�s annual Year 11 leavers� prom. Picture: Ian Carter

Parents’ anger as no school places in Chatteris mean children face 10-mile round trip to another school

Disgruntled parents in Chatteris have slammed council bosses after they were told their children as young as five will face a 10-mile round trip to a village school from September. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Jail for Manea paedophile who sent explicit images and encouraged ‘young boy’ to touch himself inappropriately

March paedophile Simon Martin has been jailed for two years after he sent explicit messages to who he believed was a young boy. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Royal helicopter with Duchess of Cornwall on board in near miss over the Fens with deHavilland aircraft from Chatteris parachuting school

A helicopter carrying the Duchess of Cornwall (inset) was involved in a near miss south of Wisbech with a de Havilland plane from Chatteris parachuting school. The Sikorsky S76 from the Royal Flight (pictured here on a recent trip) was taking the Duchess back to her home in Gloucestershire after last year's Sandringham Flower Show when the incident occurred. Picture: Nial Carson / PA / PA Images

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man arrested in Wisbech for having a knife in public

Man arrested in Wisbech for having a knife in public. Picture: FEN COPS TWITTER

Extent and scope of inquiry delays audit report into how Cambridgeshire County Council came to award farm tenancy to its deputy leader Roger Hickford

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford and details of how the tenancy was granted. Picture: ARCHANT

Mayor James Palmer clashes with county council over Kings Dyke crossing project saying he will no longer accept ‘further delay and bungling’

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

Fenland Council leader apologises after scrutiny committee abandoned after he forgets to turn up: opposition councillors ‘shocked’

Cllr Michelle Tanfield (left) the independent group spokesperson at Fenland Counc,il criticised council leader Chris Boden for not turning up at a scrutiny committee. The meeting was abandoned. He apologised and blamed a 'miscommunicaiton.' Picture: ARCHANT,

Kier dropped from King’s Dyke, Whittlesey, crossing project and it’s back to the drawing board for county council to find someone willing to build it

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings. Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists