CRICKET: March Town pipped in a Cambs & Hunts Premier League thriller
PUBLISHED: 09:48 19 July 2019
March Town were pipped in a thrilling Cambs & Hunts Premier League clash last Saturday.
The local side were beaten by two wickets at Cambridge 2nds in Whiting & Partners Division One - the hosts clinching the win with two balls to spare after requiring eight runs from the final over.
It was a tough result to stomach for March who boasted a couple of stand-out individual performers in Brandon Phillips and Shardul Brahmbhatt.
They combined for a third-wicket stand of 103 as March amassed 219-9 with Brahmbhatt departing for 40 before opener Phillips went on to reach an excellent 86.
Brahmbhatt then produced a fine 4-39 return with the ball to help put Cambridge 2nds in big trouble at 139-7, but only one further wicket fell as the home side snatched victory.
Nathan Oliver hit a half-century as March 2nds remain on course for title success in the Cambs Senior League.
They claimed a 27-run triumph against strugglers Fulbourn Institute last Saturday to retain their position at the Division One summit.
Oliver was responsible for 57 of the runs as March 2nds reached 190-5 before dismissing the visitors for 163.
Udana Ranathunga, Ben Chapman, James Harradine and Matthew Vail all bagged two wickets.
The March first XI host rock-bottom Ramsey tomorrow, 12.30pm, in Whiting & Partners Division One before heading to table-toppers Grantham in Division One of the Rutland League on Sunday (1pm).