CRICKET: Super Saranga takes top honours for March Town

Sri Lankan star Saranga Rajaguru shows off his awards. Picture: PAT RINGHAM Archant

Sri Lankan star Saranga Rajaguru picked up the top two pieces of silverware at March Town's presentation night last Saturday.

Award-winners at the March Town Cricket Club presentation bash. Picture: PAT RINGHAM Award-winners at the March Town Cricket Club presentation bash. Picture: PAT RINGHAM

The all-rounder captured the first XI player of the year accolade for both the Saturday and Sunday sides.

Rajaguru topped the club's batting and bowling averages having scored 1,311 runs and taken 71 wickets.

He helped March finish fourth in Division One of both the Cambs & Hunts Premier League and the Rutland League during a memorable summer in which they also claimed a clean sweep of four victories against fierce Fenland rivals Wisbech.

Rajaguru also topped the Rutland League Division One bowling list having taken four five wicket hauls with his leg-spin and came second in the batting.

He was second-highest wicket-taker in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League top flight and finished fourth in the list of leading run-scorers.

Two other first-team players were also presented with awards. Sam Clarke scooped the young player of the year prize while Ben Chapman took the 'Most Improved' accolade.

Trophies were presented by Keith Coburn, the chairman of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League, and the evening was arranged by club chairman Les Mills.

Full list of March Town award-winners:

Saturday 1st XI player of the the year (Ian Bradshaw Trophy) - Saranga Rajaguru

Sunday 1st XI player of the ear (Michael Wallis Trophy) - Saranga Rajaguru

Saturday 2nd XI player of the year (Pat Ringham Trophy) - Nigel Wright

Sunday 2nd XI player of the year (Les Mills Trophy) - Manuj Patel

3rd XI player of the year (Mel Pooley Trophy) - James Beresford

4th XI player of the year - Luke Fage

Young player of the Year (Chris Littler Shield) - Sam Clarke

Most Improved (Nick Lowe Award) - Ben Chapman

Clubman (Chris Little Trophy) - Harry Vaheesan