Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cricket: Randall makes mark at March Town CC dinner

PUBLISHED: 15:55 14 January 2019

Former England batsman Derek Randall was guest speaker at March Town's annual dinner

Former England batsman Derek Randall was guest speaker at March Town's annual dinner

Archant

March Town Cricket Club held their annual dinner, with former England batsman Derek Randall their guest speaker.

Former March Town captains Nigel Wright (left), Mark Southwell (centre) and Chris Ringham (right) at the club's annual dinnerFormer March Town captains Nigel Wright (left), Mark Southwell (centre) and Chris Ringham (right) at the club's annual dinner

Randall played 47 Test matches between 1977-84 and also appeared in the 1979 World Cup final, recalling many amusing stories from his 20-year first-class career.

Fondly remembered as one of the world’s greatest ever fielders, the Nottinghamshire batsman was named man of the match in the centenary Test of 1977 against Australia, after scoring a memorable 174.

Friday night’s visit to March Town CC was Randall’s sixth appearance at the club, having played three times for Suffolk against Cambridgeshire in the 1990s and also in two benefit matches against March in 1988 and 1992.

The club is due to hold their Annual General Meeting in the pavilion next Tuesday (January 22), starting at 8pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Man thanks ‘lovely people’ of March for helping when his wife with dementia, 68, tripped on drain in Broad Street

A man has thanked the ‘lovely people’ of March for helping him out when his wife with dementia tripped over on a drain in Broad Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Planning Inspectorate dismisses appeal by Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, after Fenland Council rejected improvement scheme

Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, where a bid to extend was refused by Fenland District Council and the decision upheld on appeal. Parking was a major issue raised by by the Planning Inspectorate. PICTURE: Fenland Council website.

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

No let up by Fenland Council to tackle spitting and dropping cigarette butts as they renew contract to Kingdom enforcement team

Enforcement officials from Kingdom checking out a suspected offender for littering in Wisbech. Part of a crackdown by Fenland Council they say is cost neutral. Picture: KINGDOM

REVIEW: Cosy atmosphere and top-notch food at Bill’s Cambridge

Cosy atmosphere and top-notch food at Bill’s Cambridge. Picture: BILL'S CAMBRIDGE.

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

‘It’s not about a number on the scales but being happier in your own skin’: Wimblington bootcamp run by ex Paratrooper transforms more than 100 lives

Wimblington bootcamp run by ex Paratrooper transforms more than 100 lives. Picture: PAUL FREEAR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists