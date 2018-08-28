Cricket: Randall makes mark at March Town CC dinner

Former England batsman Derek Randall was guest speaker at March Town's annual dinner Archant

March Town Cricket Club held their annual dinner, with former England batsman Derek Randall their guest speaker.

Former March Town captains Nigel Wright (left), Mark Southwell (centre) and Chris Ringham (right) at the club's annual dinner Former March Town captains Nigel Wright (left), Mark Southwell (centre) and Chris Ringham (right) at the club's annual dinner

Randall played 47 Test matches between 1977-84 and also appeared in the 1979 World Cup final, recalling many amusing stories from his 20-year first-class career.

Fondly remembered as one of the world’s greatest ever fielders, the Nottinghamshire batsman was named man of the match in the centenary Test of 1977 against Australia, after scoring a memorable 174.

Friday night’s visit to March Town CC was Randall’s sixth appearance at the club, having played three times for Suffolk against Cambridgeshire in the 1990s and also in two benefit matches against March in 1988 and 1992.

The club is due to hold their Annual General Meeting in the pavilion next Tuesday (January 22), starting at 8pm.