Published: 2:05 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 2:55 PM May 25, 2021

Jacqueline McGonigle took part in East Antrim Marathon Series, VE Day 75th anniversary run. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

It was another jam-packed weekend for Three Counties Running Club.

Jacqueline McGonigle took part in The EAMS (East Antrim Marathon Series) VE Day 75th anniversary run, postponed from 2020.

Jacqueline finished the race in a time of 2:44:04, while Debbie Agger took part in one of the Sublime 10k lucky dip events.

Debbie along with her husband Richard completed the Virtual 10k for Muscular Dystrophy in memory of her brother who she sadly lost to the disease at the age of 21.

Debbie Agger took part in the 10k lucky dip events for Three Counties. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

It’s only the fourth time Debbie has completed the distance since November as she had been struggling with her running for various reasons. Debbie planned a non-stop, progressive run finishing under the hour.

You may also want to watch:

Debbie managed to complete all three challenges she had set herself finishing in a great time of 58:49.

The Active Fenland project in partnership with TCRC for junior runners between the age of 8-14 completed its first 8-week course on Thursday.

Coaches from TCRC Arthur Sargeant, Dawn Ball and Lee Johnson along with junior leaders doing their Duke of Edinburgh Awards in Casey Grange and Lily Amps, first aider Sarah Clark and registration Sandra Rhodes all support the project.

The sessions were at times assisted by Molly Sargent, sharing her sports science degree knowledge.

Numbers grew following on from the three taster sessions delivered in the autumn of 2020, with 25 children aged between eight and 14-years-old coming along over the spring eight weeks.

The following junior runners were all awarded their certificates: Jessica, Ryan, Eve, Annika, Callum, Luke, Alex, Lily, Leo, Shay, Imogen, Alice, Bernie, Thomas, Megan, Maddison, Daniel, Harley, Hayden, Kallum, Kai, Rhys, Isla, Erin and Niamh.

Eight more sessions are taking place June 24 - August 12 between 5.15 - 6.15pm. Sessions cost £16 at the Harecroft Road artificial surface next to Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club.

It’s a great way to get children active, socialising and having fun so get booking.

You can book using: activefenlandbookings@fenland.gov.uk

Maisie Macdonald, junior runner for Three Counties Running Club. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Wisbech junior parkrun saw its 3rd anniversary on Sunday with 56 runners taking part, chocolate and some fancy dress thrown in.

First TCRC junior runner home was Isaac Western in 9:35, Callum Bates with a 10:32 PB, Hayden Hall in 10:34, Daniel Beitans crossing in 10:34 and Annika Beitane with 12:26.

TCRC junior runner, 15-year-old Maisie Macdonald was also acknowledged for her contributions to Junior parkrun.

Maisie took part in the very first junior event and has continued to volunteer even though she is too old now to take part and run.

Maisie volunteers by taking the warm up and also helping with other roles at the event.