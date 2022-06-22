News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

RKA Kickboxing Academy are to compete in World Championships

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 10:04 AM June 22, 2022
RKA Kickboxing Academy team photo

RKA Kickboxing Academy team photo - Credit: RKA Kickboxing Academy

RKA Kickboxing Academy is sending 10 students to the World Kickboxing Championships. 

The team will be representing WKU England in Cardiff later this year in October. 

The trainers are particularly proud of seven of the teams members age 12-15 as they’re competing for England at such a young age. 

The team will be raising money over the coming months with numerous events to set to cover the costs of going to the event, one such event will be cycling the 212 mile journey from March to Cardiff. 

After a rocky start due to lockdown postponing their opening, the academy slowly grew their number of students and entered a local competition in Peterborough which saw many of the 12 students bringing six gold, three silver and one bronze award. 

The academy followed up this success sending two students to the WKU British Kickboxing Championships and both came back with belts as British Champions. 

March News

Don't Miss

An RMT union strike - set to be the largest strike since 1989 - could lead to disruption on rail lines throughout Cambs

Cambs Live News

Cambridgeshire: Some rail lines to shut completely during June 2022 strike

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A47, with fields and trees.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A caravan stuck under a bridge.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Alan Desmond from Chatteris (inset) was caught dealing spice and cocaine throughout the Huntingdon and Warboys areas

Cambridge Crown Court

Jail for prolific Chatteris drug dealer who sold spice throughout Cambs

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon