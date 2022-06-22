RKA Kickboxing Academy are to compete in World Championships

RKA Kickboxing Academy is sending 10 students to the World Kickboxing Championships.

The team will be representing WKU England in Cardiff later this year in October.

The trainers are particularly proud of seven of the teams members age 12-15 as they’re competing for England at such a young age.

The team will be raising money over the coming months with numerous events to set to cover the costs of going to the event, one such event will be cycling the 212 mile journey from March to Cardiff.

After a rocky start due to lockdown postponing their opening, the academy slowly grew their number of students and entered a local competition in Peterborough which saw many of the 12 students bringing six gold, three silver and one bronze award.

The academy followed up this success sending two students to the WKU British Kickboxing Championships and both came back with belts as British Champions.