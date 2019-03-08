Advanced search

Junior tennis players Liam Garcia and Ollie Appleby from Chatteris move to next stage of 'Road to Wimbledon' competition

PUBLISHED: 12:43 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 22 May 2019

Junior Chatteris tennis players (pictured) have moved to the next stage of the ‘Road to Wimbledon’ competition. Picture: HANDOUT

Two junior tennis players from Fenland have made it to the next stage of the 'Road to Wimbledon' competition.

Liam Garcia and Ollie Appleby of the Chatteris Tennis Juniors came first and third at the first competition stage held at Chatteris Tennis Club on Sunday, May 19.

Garcia once again succeeded in winning the tournament. His club rival competed strongly to once again take the runners up spot.

Tuffin, who entered the tournament for the first time, came third. Coach Lisa Kennedy, who conducted the event, described his performance as "the finest tennis I'd seen Ollie play".

Liam and Ollie will now progress to the county stage which takes place in Cambridge on Saturday, July 13.

A club spokesman said: "They [Liam and Ollie] will be facing tough competition, competing against boys up to two years older than them.

"The aim is reaching the finals which are held at Wimbledon and attended by former British tennis number one, Tim Henman."

