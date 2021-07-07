Published: 5:34 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 5:39 PM July 7, 2021

Ewa Szczygielska and Janette Smith also raced in Sandringham for Three Counties Running Club. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Three Counties Running Club had an unexpected but very welcome send-off to the start of their race at Sandringham.

The Duke of Cambridge and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, wished good luck to all the runners and start the countdown to the off.

There were four TCRC members running at Sandringham, two in the 5k and two in the half marathon.

The weather wasn’t the best, cloudy and drizzly rain which started halfway through the race and made some of the grassy parts a bit slippery. Janette Smith and Ewa Szczygielska took part in the 5k event.

Ewa finished in 41:40 and Janette, who was supporting a friend, finished in 45:35.

Kim Coultard and Tamara Barnes tackled the half marathon both finishing in great times - Kim in 2:14:22 and Tamara in 2:19:13.

Tamara Barnes and Kim Coultard after the half marathon event in Sandringham. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Steve Clarke took part in the Keen as Mustard, Nene Park Swim Run 5k event.

To take part you must wear your trainers to swim in and run with your swim buoy.

The swim was in Gunwade Lake and the 5k event was split into five runs and four swims: run 1400m, Swim 400m, Run 1100m, Swim 140m, Run 1220m, Swim 200m, Run 150m, Swim 300m and finish with a 650m run.

Steve had a fantastic event finishing in a time of one hour and one minute and second in his age category.

Steve Clarke took part in the Keen as Mustard, Nene Park Swim Run 5k event. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Jacqueline McGonigle took part in ‘We run wild NI half marathon’ with trail roads, mud, rain and very strong winds.

Jacqueline completed the half marathon in three hours and 21 minutes.

Jacqueline McGonigle was in fine form in the 'We run wild NI half marathon’. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

Junior parkrun held its 100th event with a calm day and 43 participants.

First runner home for TCRC was Isaac Western in 9:26, Daniel Beitans in 10:35, Callum Bates 11:50, Rowan Coultard 13:42 and Stephanie Harbord 17:29.