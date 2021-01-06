News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Rugby clubs receive blow as all action suspended in lockdown

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:22 PM January 6, 2021   
Clubs hit by latest coronavirus lockdown

England Rugby has suspended all community rugby until further notice due to the latest national lockdown. - Credit: Ian Carter

Two of our local rugby clubs will once again be forced out of action after a third national coronavirus lockdown was announced. 

England Rugby confirmed that all community rugby would be suspended until further notice following the announcement on January 4, with all adult and age grade training and fixtures being halted. 

Before the lockdown came into force, March Bears said all activity at the club was suspended until January 10 at the earliest, although at the time, youth sport was able to continue under Tier 4 government guidelines. 

Writing on their Facebook page, the club said: “We know this is disappointing, but we can’t be too careful and the health and safety of all our club members is our main priority."

In November, Wisbech director of rugby Leonard Veenendaal said the club were excited to return to some kind of action after the Rugby Football Union considered the idea of ‘local clusters’. 

