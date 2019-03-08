Advanced search

RUGBY: Friendly win for March Bears after Fenland derby walkover

PUBLISHED: 11:16 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 15 November 2019

March Rugby in action against West Norfolk Development (pic Ian Carter)

Archant

March Bears climbed up to second place in Division Two West of the Eastern Counties League last Saturday - without even taking to the pitch.

The Bears received a walkover when opponents Wisbech 2nds were unable to raise a team for the Fenland derby clash.

Instead March took on West Norfolk Development in a hastily-arranged friendly which they won 27-7.

Lee Kupyn went over for two tries with Dan Ryan also touching down. The Bears earned a penalty try as well.

March are scheduled to return to league action tomorrow in an all-Cambridgeshire clash at St Ives 2nds.

