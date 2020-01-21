Rugby: March Bears get better of Ely rivals

March Bears attack against Ely seconds (pic Megan Fey) Archant

March Bears ran out 40-19 winners over Ely seconds in their recent meeting.

A strong crosswind gave them an advantage in the first half and a kick from their own 22 was gathered by Coetzer to race under the posts.

Porter added the conversion, but Ely hit back with an unconverted try, before Hickes touched down in the corner to make it 12-5 at half time.

Ely scored a second try after the restart, but March replied with a converted try from Conway.

Coetzer touched down again after good team play, with Porter converting, and man of the match Ryan added another well-taken try, converted from out wide by Porter.

It was the first of three tries in the last four minutes of the match, as Ely touched down again for their third score, before captain Bates went under the posts.

It completed a good day's work for March in difficult conditions.