RUGBY: March Bears launch new training sessions to kickstart the New Year

PUBLISHED: 14:09 10 January 2020

March Bears Rugby Club in action this season. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Bears Rugby Club in action this season. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Bears Rugby Club is launching new activities to encourage more young and older people to play the sport.

The club are holding walking rugby and touch rugby sessions at their Elm Road ground every Monday between 6.30-7.30pm.

Finlay Galbraith, club committee member, said: "Walking rugby is designed for the older person or those recovering from an accident or illness.

"It is a fun sport and not taken seriously, but at the same time, it is valuable exercise."

There will also be touch rugby sessions, which Mr Galbraith said involves "the same rules as walking rugby but the participants play at a far higher pace.

"You don't need to know the laws of rugby as you will be encouraged and coached so as you can gain maximum enjoyment from participating."

A small fee will be charged, but the first week is free for club and non-club members.

You do not need to book in advance, there is no dress code but rugby boots are essential.

For more information, email colingalbraith@live.co.uk.

